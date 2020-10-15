TSC Holds COVID-19 Mitigated Monthly Civilian Staff Training

Great Lakes (October 15, 2020)— As many communities face the challenges brought upon by COVID-19, TSC continue essential work. Part of that work is ensuring that TSC staff has the information and assistance in taking advantage of benefits afforded to them.



To ensure those employees have access to training opportunities, professional development, oversight and mentorship to further their careers the TSC Personnel Department (N1) provides information employees can use to reach their short- and long-term career goals, as well as improve competencies.



“Despite current circumstances, Training Support Center Great Lakes continues to maintain complete professionalism, dedication and strict adherence to safe practices during this pandemic while training our civilian staff.” said TSC Great Lakes Commanding Officer Capt. Pat Sutton.



One way they accomplish that mission is through training opportunities that assists employees to navigate through volumes of written material to access the full scope of benefits. On October 7 and 8 the topic was the Military Time Buy Back Program.



“If you served in the military and now hold a civilian position, your military service time may apply toward your civil service retirement,” said Helen Bishop, N1 management assistant at TSC. “We thought it was important to hold a training session on the issue. The program can be a bit confusing and the regulations that are specific to an individual’s situation is something the human resources office should answer.”



The U.S Navy offers a broad array of benefit programs to civilian staff that meets the needs to them and their families. TSC is dedicated to ensuring that the workforce understands what is available and how they can take advantage of those programs through monthly training opportunities.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.15.2020 Date Posted: 10.15.2020 12:57 Story ID: 380975 Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TSC Holds COVID-19 Mitigated Monthly Civilian Staff Training, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.