Air Commando Association: Rucking for a cause

“Holding this ruck march was important for a variety of reasons,” said Tech. Sgt. Sherri Santos-Orton, ACA president. “It heightened awareness for our organization that not many people know exist, we raised funds to further support Air Commandos, and we were able to donate 650 pounds of non-perishable food items, that were used as ruck weight, to donate to the chapel, who will further donate those items to the local community.”



The ruck also allowed Air Commandos to push themselves to new heights and discover new limits.



“I had a goal to finish first, and the competitive factor amongst my DAGRE teammates helped me stay focused” said Staff Sgt. Dakota Stevenson, 27th Special Operations Security Forces Squadron DAGRE team member. “I ruck frequently due to my current duty assignment so this was a fun way to give back and have a great time with my team.”



Stevenson was also able to ruck not only for his personal goals and fitness, but to also support his fellow Air Commandos.



“It’s important and feels good to give back to people in need,” Stevenson said. “In recent times with the pandemic, supporting organizations who give back to my brothers and sisters in arms is paramount in these trying times.”



The ACA’s mission is to serve Air Commandos and their families past, present, and future by educating all on the Air Commando and joint special operations forces mission and people; advocating on behalf of Air Commandos and their families and honoring the heritage of special operations forces.



“We want to help as many people as we can,” Santos-Orton said. “We are here and we want people to know what our mission is, and to utilize us. The ACA is here to fill the financial gap for Air Commandos and their dependents in times of distress, whether the issue or event that arises be good or bad.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.15.2020 Date Posted: 10.15.2020 11:01 Story ID: 380961 Location: CLOVIS, NM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Commando Association: Rucking for a cause, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.