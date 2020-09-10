TRF-KB Celebrates Class of 2020 Apprentice Graduates

By Keith R. Boydston, TRF-KB Public Affairs



KINGS BAY, Ga. - TRIDENT Refit Facility (TRF-KB) recognized 40 apprentices from the Class of 2020 during a scaled back graduation ceremony Oct. 9 at the command headquarters.



Amidst the challenges of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and while observing recommended safety and social distancing guidelines, the 25th TRF-KB apprentice graduation class celebrated the end of a demanding four-year training program that included more than 7200 hours of college academic courses, specific trade-theory learning, and hands-on training designed to produce highly skilled and proficient journeyman-level technicians.



“The Class of 2020 graduates are the long-term foundational experts,” said Capt. Ed Robledo, Commanding Officer, TRIDENT Refit Facility. “They will ensure TRIDENT Refit Facility continues to be the Nation’s premier maintenance facility and support the National Defense Strategy of Nuclear Deterrence.”



Established in 1990, the TRF-KB apprenticeship program has graduated 451 apprentice craftsmen in a variety of technical trades including Electrician, Marine Machinery Mechanic, Machinist, Pipefitter, Rigger, Tile and Plate Setter, Sheet Metal Mechanic, Painter, Fabric Worker, Shipwright, Instrument Mechanic, Rubber and Plastics Fabricator, Insulator, Shipfitter and Welder.



The Class of 2020 Valedictorian honor went to Amanda Phillmon and the class Salutatorian was Julio Martinez.



Phillmon and Martinez both excelled in academics, trade theory courses, quarterly progress report grades and on-the-job tasks during their four years in the apprentice program.



For the class Salutatorian, hard work and self-improvement are keys to success.



“Find strength in the purpose of your being; through purpose derives passion and perseverance which lays the foundation you’ll need to ensure the road to success,” said Martinez. “Work relentlessly to become a better version of yourself than the day before.”



Special recognition went to those apprentices who maintained a 4.0 grade point average during their college academic careers and included Amanda Phillmon, Julio Martinez, Michael Diaz, Nicholas Graham, Jacob Harlow, Christopher Kowal and Shawn Tittle.



Nine graduates also received the prestigious Steve Swan Memorial Award.



Established in 2014 in honor of a former apprentice who graduated from the program at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, “Swanny” served for many years as the TRF-KB Shop 38 General Foreman before he passed away several years ago.



The award recognizes apprentices who exemplify the characteristics of Swan’s leadership, his unmatched work ethic, positive attitude and his insatiable desire to learn.



“If there was one thing he believed in, it was doing your best each and every day,” wrote Swan’s daughter, Hope Swan, in a Facebook post congratulating the 2020 graduates. “He is missed every day, but I love seeing him live on in so many ways, such as this amazing award.”



The 2020 recipients of the Steven Swan Memorial Award were Amanda Phillmon, Julio Martinez, Robert Bruce, Hardy Jo Crews, Austin Allen Gay, Ryan Nolan, David Smith, Kurt Stronach Jr., and Robert Tuttle.



With the graduation of the 25th class of apprentices complete, the future of TRIDENT Refit Facility is in good hands and ready to welcome the new Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines later this decade.



“The civilian work force at TRIDENT Refit Facility is the long-term continuity and stability,” said Robledo. “They ensure the OHIO Class SSBNs reach their end of life and allow for the transition to the COLUMBIA-class SSBNs.”

