Grissom Host Resiliency Game Night

Rolling dice, shuffling cards, and dungeon masters are what participants can expect to experience during Grissom Resiliency Game Night.



Master Sgt. Hansel Orozco, 434th Air Refueling Wing Religious Affairs superintendent, hosted the game night on Aug. 8.



“The turnout was pretty good considering all other events going on and the pandemic,” said Orozco.



Orozco encouraged people to come out and break away from the daily grind.



“I felt I got to know people a lot better in a competitive, light-hearted avenue where we weren’t talking about work,” said Orozco. “All while on a UTA when that tends to be what surrounds everybody.”



Orozco mentioned these game nights are a great way for new Airmen to meet different faces from around base.



“You get people from all over, that you probably wouldn’t get to see unless you have a job where you go around and talk with everybody,” said Orozco. “There are jobs where people are stuck in their offices or shops and don’t get to meet new people. So, I think it’s a great way for Airmen to meet everybody from different units.”



If people are interested in game nights or would like to host an event through the game nights Orozco encouraged folks to reach out to him to coordinate.



“Get a hold of me for anything game related,” said Orozco. “Organize it, let me know. By organize it, I mean tell me that you want to host that event here. If you want to do a base-wide contest, let’s do it. I can provide the place for you.”



To get a hold of Master Sgt. Orozco please call him at 688-3030.

