Lancaster native promoted to Navy commander

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Brian Morales | 201005-N-YB753-0032 WASHINGTON (Oct. 5, 2020) Lt. Cmdr. Eric Conrad, a native of Lancaster, Ohio and flag secretary for Commander, Navy Installations Command, receives his silver oak leaf collar devices from his wife Beverly, left, and daughter Alexa during a promotion ceremony at CNIC Headquarters on board the Washington Navy Yard, D.C., Oct. 5. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian Morales)

WASHINGTON, D.C.— Lt. Cmdr. Eric Conrad, a native of Lancaster, Ohio and 1988 graduate of Lancaster High School, was promoted to the rank of commander in a ceremony at the Commander, Navy Installations Command Headquarters onboard Washington Navy Yard, Oct. 5.



Conrad serves as the CNIC flag secretary on Vice Adm. Yancy B. Lindsey’s personal staff, and is a technical manager in the performance of administration, manpower planning, pay and personnel management, organization planning, and training.



“Growing up in a small town, and the mostly rural atmosphere of Lancaster, Ohio taught me that strong family engagement produces life-long benefits, and community involvement produces an environment that fosters family well-being,” said Conrad. “Those same life strategies apply to our Navy family and community, and are infused as core values that make us the greatest naval fighting force in the world.”



During his promotion ceremony, Conrad’s wife, Beverly, and daughter, Alexa, pinned silver oak leaves on his uniform collars.



“I am most proud of my beautiful family, who has accompanied and supported me in my Navy career as I promoted through the enlisted ranks from E-1 [seaman recruit] to chief petty officer, received a commission as an ensign, attained my Bachelor of Science degree, and promoted to the rank of commander,” said Conrad.



Conrad earned an officer commission through the Limited Duty Officer Program. The LDO Program provides commissioning opportunities to qualified senior enlisted personnel whom perform duties in specific occupational fields and requires strong managerial skills.



“I joined the Navy to broaden my professional and personal experience, receive diverse training, and earn benefits to attain a higher education,” said Conrad. “Serving at Navy Installations Command allows me to directly contribute to the readiness of the Fleet by ensuring Ashore facilities, our Navy installations, are manned, equipped and trained to best support our Navy Warfighters and to support the wellness of our Navy families.





With more than 53,000 military and civilian personnel worldwide across 10 regions, 70 installations, and 123 Naval Operations Support Centers, CNIC is responsible for the operations, maintenance and quality of life programs to support the Navy's Fleet, Fighter, and Family.



“People are our most important asset. Ships are made of steel; our personnel are what bring the ships to life. It is my honor to serve and defend our great Nation. I am humbled by the men and women who serve with me today, and who served before me, many of whom sacrificed everything because they loved their country,” Conrad added.