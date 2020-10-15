Team Little Rock celebrates 65 years of community support

On Thursday, Oct. 8, the 189th Airlift Wing in coordination with the 19th and 314th Airlift Wings, and the 913th Airlift Group participated in an aerial review to thank the community for their unwavering support to the community. With five aircraft in the formation, the aerial review took place throughout central Arkansas and the Greater Little Rock area.



The history of the base began in 1955 when local land was given to the government by members in the community to secure an area to build the base. As the mission grew, aircraft, buildings, and personnel were brought out to maintain the mission. In 1962, the Arkansas Air National Guard moved their location from Adams Field in Little Rock to Little Rock Air Force Base, adding yet another key player to support the different missions on base.



Col. Dean Martin, 189th Airlift Wing commander, participated in a Team Little Rock appreciation video along with the 19th and 314th commanders to thank everyone for their dedication and support to the base.



“The Arkansas Air National Guard’s roots date back to 1925 as the 154th Observation Squadron,” said Martin. “Over the years, the community has provided a great deal of support to Team Little Rock. Our Guardsmen are woven into the fabric that makes this supportive community.”



The 189 AW is currently home to the 154th Training Squadron, which trains active duty, Guardsmen, international, and inter-service students in all four aircrew positions dedicated to the C-130H. The wing is also a leading innovator in the cyber community, training active duty and National Guard members on multiple facets of cybersecurity and awareness and preparing them to support their home-station mission.



“In 1962 the Arkansas National Guard joined TLR where our citizen Airmen continued to support our community, the state of Arkansas and our great nation,” Martin said. “We look forward to our continued partnerships as we provide hometown support to the governor and premier training to the C-130 and cyber enterprises.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.15.2020 Date Posted: 10.15.2020 09:48 Story ID: 380948 Location: LITTE ROCK AFB, AR, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Little Rock celebrates 65 years of community support, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.