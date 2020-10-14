48-year employee recognized for service

WIESBADEN, Germany – Leonard Sharp was the type of colleague who could always be counted on to lend a hand wherever needed and brighten spirits wherever he went.



The 48-year government employee, who worked as a maintenance worker with Wiesbaden Child and Youth Services since 2008, was recognized for his dedication and service Oct. 9 at the Community Activity Center at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden.



“We just wanted to say thank you for everything you did, not just for CYS, but for the Army as a whole,” said Rashunda Clement, CYS coordinator, who presented Sharp with a humorous commemorative plaque referencing his love of the Cleveland Browns sports team.



Although Sharp has served in a number of positions, including in Darmstadt and Hanau, he said Wiesbaden holds a special place in his heart.



“I have to say, I have worked with some of the most awesome people in CYS – thank you for the run,” he told colleagues.



Greg Holzinger, director of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation, thanked CYS employees for their professionalism throughout the pandemic and encouraged them to take care of themselves and keep up the good work.



He commended Sharp on his diverse skill set, years of service and “willingness to take anything on.”



“There are not enough thank yous to thank you for what you have done,” he told Sharp, before presenting him an MWR Wiesbaden coin.



Deputy Garrison Commander Scott Mowry thanked Sharp for his commitment to public service, calling Sharp “inspiring.”



“We sincerely appreciate you and everything you’ve done and we wish you happiness and good health in your retirement,” he said, before presenting him a commander’s coin of excellence as “a small token of our appreciation.”



Sharp started his military service in 1973, retired in May 2008 but continued working in a full-time capacity until September of this year.



Sharp was responsible for facility maintenance, upkeep of property and the organization of various warehouses to repair and replace furniture. But colleagues said he was always willing to lend a hand for whatever needed to be done.



“His title was maintenance worker, but he was really just everywhere helping out making sure the CYS facilities were always top notch” said Kevin Whitfield, administrative support assistant for CYS. “He always helped out the NAF property book office; he was always willing to help outside of CYS duties, making mail runs, helping at the golf course, setting up for festivals and bazaars; he was always there helping out the crew and representing CYS.”



Whitfield said Sharp was very knowledgeable about his job and always knew the stuff off the top of his head.



“He gives 110% no matter what,” Whitfield said. “A really, really great individual. He is a role model. I respect him a lot.”



Sharp said he plans to spend time with his wife, who also recently retired, spend time with his grandchildren, work on his house, and of course come back and visit his friends in Wiesbaden.



“It’s been awesome,” he said of his career in government service. “I would do it all over again. The people, the activities, everything is awesome. I’ve had fun.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.14.2020 Date Posted: 10.15.2020 05:22 Story ID: 380918 Location: WIESBADEN, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 48-year employee recognized for service, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.