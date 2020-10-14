8th U.S. Army Senior Leaders Visit Brigade

Photo By William Wight | Lt. Gen. Willard “Bill” M. Burleson III, the Commanding General of Eighth United...... read more read more Photo By William Wight | Lt. Gen. Willard “Bill” M. Burleson III, the Commanding General of Eighth United States Army talks with Spc. Lucas Alsup, from the 197th Medical Detachment, during his visit to the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Reception Center Oct. 14, 2020. The facility is the initial COVID-19 testing center for incoming personnel on the Korean peninsula. Spc. Alsup, a shift lead, was recognized for working as a frontline warrior since March 2020. see less | View Image Page

PYEOUNGTAEK, SOUTH KOREA -- Lt. Gen. Willard “Bill” M. Burleson III, the Commanding General of Eighth United States Army and Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Cobb, the Eighth U.S. Army senior enlisted advisor, visited the 65th Medical Brigade, toured the Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital and the 549th Hospital Center’s COVID-19 operation facilities on Oct. 14, 2020.



During the visit, the Eighth Army senior leaders met with the ‘Pacific Medics’ leadership and talked with those working on the frontlines protecting the force from the coronavirus.



Col. Huy Luu, 549th HC and BDAACH Commander, provided a tour of the hospital, the COVID-19 Isolation Facility and the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Reception Center (the initial COVID testing center for incoming personnel on peninsula).



Prior to their tour, the ‘Pacific Victors’ senior leaders were given an overview of the dynamic structure of the 65th Medical Brigade by Col. Dave Zimmerman, 65th Medical Brigade Commander and Commander of Medical Department Activity Command-Korea giving them an overview of the medical capabilities on the peninsula.