8th U.S. Army Senior Leaders Visit Brigade

PYEOUNGTAEK, SOUTH KOREA -- Lt. Gen. Willard “Bill” M. Burleson III, the Commanding General of Eighth United States Army and Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Cobb, the Eighth U.S. Army senior enlisted advisor, visited the 65th Medical Brigade, toured the Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital and the 549th Hospital Center’s COVID-19 operation facilities on Oct. 14, 2020.
During the visit, the Eighth Army senior leaders met with the ‘Pacific Medics’ leadership and talked with those working on the frontlines protecting the force from the coronavirus.
Col. Huy Luu, 549th HC and BDAACH Commander, provided a tour of the hospital, the COVID-19 Isolation Facility and the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Reception Center (the initial COVID testing center for incoming personnel on peninsula).
Prior to their tour, the ‘Pacific Victors’ senior leaders were given an overview of the dynamic structure of the 65th Medical Brigade by Col. Dave Zimmerman, 65th Medical Brigade Commander and Commander of Medical Department Activity Command-Korea giving them an overview of the medical capabilities on the peninsula.
