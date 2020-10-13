Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Indiana Guardsman leads charitable efforts in Kosovo

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    10.13.2020

    Story by Spc. Miguel Ruiz 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Indiana Army National Guard Master Sgt. Jordan Linville is currently serving in Kosovo as the KFOR Civil-Military Cooperation Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge.

    Organic to the INARNG’s 76th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Linville deployed to Kosovo alongside the Oregon Army National Guard earlier this year.

    In late September, Linville independently raised over 1,300 euro at a donation 5K race at Camp Bondsteel. The funds were used to purchase stove ovens that were donated to underserved primary schools in Kosovo and will be used to provide heating to the schools through upcoming winter months.

    Money leftover from the oven purchases were used to create a fund for future iterations of KFOR troops to donate to in support of similar philanthropic initiatives.

    “I wanted to create an opportunity for Soldiers to give towards a worthy cause,” said Linville. “My hope is that future KFOR rotations continue this tradition of fundraising to support deserving children throughout Kosovo.”

    Linville has been at the forefront of KFOR’s community outreach efforts ranging from school cleanups, new playground construction, and community center donations in support of ongoing peacekeeping operations and fostering positive relationships with Kosovo community members.

