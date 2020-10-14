NMCSD Recognizes National Physical Therapy Month

Photo By Seaman Luke Cunningham | 201013-N-LW757-1010 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 13, 2020) Lt. Cmdr. Josh Halfpap, Naval Medical...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Luke Cunningham | 201013-N-LW757-1010 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 13, 2020) Lt. Cmdr. Josh Halfpap, Naval Medical Center San Diego's (NMCSD) Physical and Occupational Therapy Department head (left), and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Dalton Daniel, a physical therapy technician assigned to NMCSD (right), pose for a photo at the hospital Oct. 13. The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has changed the way many facets of healthcare are conducted, and NMCSD has adapted some of its techniques and practices to keep both staff and patients safe while delivering the high-quality healthcare they’ve come to expect. NMCSD’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Luke Cunningham) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO – Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) observes National Physical Therapy Month this October to increase the public's understanding of physical therapy's benefits.

This year, NMCSD's Physical and Occupational Therapy Department, along with the American Physical Therapy Association, emphasized the importance of proper, physical activity.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, nearly 80 percent of Americans do not meet the recommended guidelines for physical activity.

"Physical therapists, physical therapy technicians and assistants play a vital role in the treatment and recovery of musculoskeletal injuries," said Lt. Cmdr. Josh Halfpap, NMCSD's Physical and Occupational Therapy Department head. "We have a unique position in that message. We promote healthy, lifestyle behaviors that can help prevent injury and provide healthier life."

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recommends the average adult should spend at least 150 minutes performing moderate-intensity, aerobic exercise per week. In addition, muscle-strengthening activities of moderate or greater intensity that involve all major muscle groups should be performed two or more days per week, as these activities provide additional health benefits.

"Something as simple as walking can count as physical activity," said Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Dalton Daniel, a physical therapy technician assigned to NMCSD and president of NMCSD's Physical and Occupational Therapy Staff Association. "We're trying to promote the simple acts of getting up and moving as a means of exercise."

During the coronavirus pandemic, NMCSD's Physical Therapy Department has adapted to a telemedicine format to minimize exposure for NMCSD staff and patients.

Daniel said that patients who don't need in-person treatment, he is able to demonstrate exercises prescribed to them via videoconference.

Moving more, sitting less and working toward meeting physical activity guidelines will yield a healthier, more active lifestyle and reduce the risk of injury. It can also increase the longevity of one's good health.

NMCSD’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.

