Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Holds Silent March for Suicide Prevention

Photo By Brian Walsh | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (October 14, 2020) Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great Lakes staff and students participate in a silent march for suicide prevention awareness October 14. The march was a launch for year-long engagement opportunities and sustainable initiatives. (U.S. Navy photo by Brian Walsh/Released)

Great Lakes (October 14, 2020)— Staff and students from Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great Lakes marched silently to increase awareness about suicide prevention October 14.



Over 50 Sailors participated in the silent march, some displaying their designed posters, to remember the 540 service members according to the Department of Defense and 6,000 veterans the Veterans Administration reports lost each year to suicide and as a rallying cry to take care of each other.



“This silent march is a powerful way to demonstrate that we can stand together as a community to bring light and awareness to something that affects our entire nation, veterans, active duty and their families alike. You are not alone, and we can fight this together,” said Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Maria Paula Ortegon Roa, president of the Petty Officer Association at SWESC Great Lakes.



This year’s efforts will align with the Navy’s Culture of Excellence approach by highlighting the importance of connectedness in supporting every Sailor, every day and integrating Defense Suicide Prevention Office’s call-to-action, “Connect to Protect.”



Connection helps us grow both personally and professionally. Fostering an open and inclusive environment improves our well-being—whether we’re empowering our shipmates to succeed, deepening our bonds with our friends through humor or expressing empathy with our family members when they’re going through a rough patch. Showing someone you care and respect them can go a long way in helping others feel included and supported.



“As a leader, I have a significant role in suicide prevention, as do all our staff in leadership positions,” said SWESC Great Lakes Commanding Officer Cmdr. Shawn Gibson. “Taking the time to get to know our people can better enable us to notice when something seems off. This can be a signal that a Sailor is in crisis, providing us the opportunity for supportive conversation.”



Anyone who feels they are in need of assistance can contact a Navy chaplain, Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) or medical. Another resource is the Military Crisis Line: call 1-800-273-TALK, press 1; text 838255; or visit www.militarycrisisline.net.