    13th ANG command chief assumes responsibility during Pentagon ceremony

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. Morgan Lipinski | From left to right, Chief Master Sgt. Tony L. Whitehead, the senior enlisted advisor...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2020

    Courtesy Story

    Air National Guard

    Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams formally assumed the duties of command chief master sergeant of the Air National Guard during an assumption of responsibility ceremony at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., Oct. 9, 2020.

    During the ceremony, ANG Director Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh welcomed Williams and expressed confidence in his abilities to lead in this role.

    “In 33 years of service, Chief Williams has served at nearly every enlisted level,” said Loh. “There’s over 107,000 Airmen in the Air National Guard and over 91,000 of them are enlisted. Chief Williams is now at the top, the very peak, representing the enlisted core in everything they do from the warfight to the homeland. He’s an Airmen’s Airman, and I know I couldn’t have a better teammate.”

    Following the transition of responsibility, Williams took to the podium to thank his family for their support and the former ANG command chiefs for paving the Air Guard’s way to success.

    “As the 13th command chief of the Air National Guard, it is my honor to serve the Airmen in the greatest military the world has ever known,” said Williams. “I’m truly humbled to represent the 91,000 enlisted members of the Air National Guard and their families. Your selfless service and brave sacrifice, both at home and abroad, help protect our nation and it’s freedoms.”

    Williams continued by acknowledging the unique and demanding missions Citizen Airmen have faced throughout 2020.

    “Today, we are living in unprecedented times in our country,” said Williams. “We are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, civil unrest, race relations, declining resources, and cyber-attacks from our adversaries. Because of these challenges, more than ever it is time to shape our character, show resolve, and ensure the safe-keeping of those values and ethos we hold dear to our military service.”

    Williams concluded his acceptance speech by addressing ANG Airmen worldwide directly.

    “To the 107,000 Airmen in our 155 locations in the 50 states, three territories, and one district, I am looking forward to serving side-by-side with you and your families along this amazing journey,” said Williams.

    Though in-person ceremony attendance was limited due to COVID-19 precautionary measures, a video broadcast is available to view online here: https://ngpa.us/10575

