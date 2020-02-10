81st TRG holds CPI workshop to focus on innovation

A Continuous Process Improvement workshop was held at Matero Hall on October 1 to discuss the 81st Training Group military training leaders roles and initiatives.



MTLs and members from the 81st TRG reviewed current processes, shared best practices and identified ways to improve during the workshop. They collaborated to create a standardized action plan for future processes.



Tech. Sgt. Alvin Morris, 336th Training Squadron military training leader, and a CPI workshop lead MTL, focused on improving efficiency.



“Challenges such as COVID-19 have changed the way we manage students not in training, living in the dorms and in-processing,” said Kimberly Valle, 81st Training Support Squadron budget and manpower chief. “It is important to streamline our MTL processes, so they can focus on developing our Airmen.”



The innovation of the 81st TRG has allowed the MTLs to adapt to situations they have never encountered before and to find a solution to problems that come their way.



“Coming together with the other squadrons has allowed me to think outside the box,” said Morris. “Working with MTLs with different experiences helped me understand new perspectives, so we can be effective as possible going forward.”

