Navy Surgeon General Awards 2019 Health and Wellness Award

A record-breaking 506 Navy and Marine Corps commands were awarded the Navy Surgeon General’s Health and Wellness Award (Blue H) for 2019. The award recognizes those commands that focus on prevention efforts to minimize preventable injuries and absences in order to keep overall readiness high.



The 2019 winners highlighted in the Navy Surgeon General's message include 16 U.S. Navy aircraft carriers, 79 Navy flying squadrons, 54 surface ships/surface forces units, 89 Shore Based Command, 80 Navy medical treatment facilities, 10 USMC Semper Fit Centers, 82 Marine Corps commands and 96 Navy Reserve Operational Support Centers.



All Navy and Marine Corps commands can apply for the award. The award is earned at three levels: Gold Star, Silver Eagle and Bronze Anchor.



The goal of the Blue H, which is managed by the Navy and Marine Corps Public Health Center (NMCPHC), is to encourage and reward primary prevention efforts in Navy and Marine Corps workplaces, communities and medical treatment facilities. These commands are critical to maintaining a fit and ready force. Helping Sailors and Marines improve health behaviors also helps their quality of life and lowers long-term health care costs. Health topics covered by award criteria include responsible drinking, injury and violence-free living, healthy eating, active living, psychological health, sexual health, tobacco-free living and weight management.



“These efforts can also positively affect organizational morale," said Jenni Osborne, Blue H Project Manager. "The Blue H criteria provide a cookbook for activities, materials, policies and target objectives for health promotion programs. This ready-to-use format is especially helpful for collateral-duty health promotion coordinators."



View the complete list of 2019 Blue H winners and criteria for the 2020 Blue H Award at: http://www.med.navy.mil/sites/nmcphc/health-promotion/Pages/blue-h.aspx



