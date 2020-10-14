NMCP Nurses Present ICU Nurse with DAISY Award

Photo By Seaman Imani Daniels | PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Oct. 8, 2020) Katie Crittenden, a Naval Medical Center Portsmouth...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Imani Daniels | PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Oct. 8, 2020) Katie Crittenden, a Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) registered nurse assigned to ICU, was surprised with NMCP’s DAISY Award during a ceremony Oct. 8. Capt. Lisa Mulligan, NMCP’s commanding officer, and Capt. Dixie Aune, Directorate for Nursing Services, presented the award. The DAISY Award was established by The DAISY Foundation in 1999 by the family of J. Patrick (Pat) Barnes, a patient who lost his life to the auto-immune disease ITP. Barnes’ family wanted to recognize the incredible care that the nurses provided him before his death and created the award now embraced by healthcare organizations around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Imani N. Daniels/Released) see less | View Image Page

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Oct. 8, 2020) – Katie Crittenden, a Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) registered nurse assigned to ICU, was surprised with NMCP’s DAISY Award during a ceremony Oct. 8. Capt. Lisa Mulligan, NMCP’s commanding officer, and Capt. Dixie Aune, Directorate for Nursing Services, presented the award.

Crittenden was graciously nominated for this award by her peer, Ms. Pattie Kalski.

In the award citation, it goes on to say that Crittenden practices holistic nursing and includes the patient, family, and the staff in the planning of the proper care for the patient. She ensures all patients receive the highest quality of care.

“I have had the honor and privilege of working side by side with Katie Crittenden in the ICU for approximately 10 years or more,” Kalski said. “She has many roles in this unit including Charge and Resource Nurse, Preceptor to HM's and Nurses, PICC Team, UPC team, and not to forget, direct patient care. I admire her for her knowledge and courage and how she always shares this knowledge with others. She loves to teach and I can see she takes a lot of pride in sharing with others.”

The DAISY gifts of appreciation include a certificate, an “Ask Me About the DAISY Award” pin, a daisy flower to put on the name badge, and a serpentine sculpture. The sculpture is hand-carved by the Shona tribe in Zimbabwe. They are especially meaningful, not only because they depict the embracing relationship nurses have with their patients, but also because of the profound respect the Shona people pay their traditional healers. Shona healers are affectionately regarded as treasurers by those they care for and this describes exactly how the DAISY Foundation, and the organization’s partners, feel about nurses.

During Pat’s illness, his family was impressed by the clinical care, compassion and kindness his nurses brought to the bedside day in and day out. Following Pat’s death, his family created the DAISY (an acronym for disease attacking the immune system) Foundation to say thank you to the nurses for the extraordinary care they provide patients and families every day.

As the U.S. Navy's oldest, continuously-operating military hospital since 1830, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth proudly serves past and present military members and their families. The nationally-acclaimed, state-of-the-art medical center, along with the area's 10 branch health and TRICARE Prime Clinics, provide care for the Hampton Roads area. The medical center also supports premier research and teaching programs designed to prepare new doctors, nurses and hospital corpsman for future roles in healing and wellness.