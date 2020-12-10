Engagement Builds Joint and Bilateral JAG Partnerships

Photo By Sgt. Trevor Cullen | U.S. Army Judge Advocates, U.S. Air Force Judge Advocates, Kuwait Land Force Military...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Trevor Cullen | U.S. Army Judge Advocates, U.S. Air Force Judge Advocates, Kuwait Land Force Military Judges and Brigade Commanders with staff pose together following a legal exchange in Kuwait on Oct. 12, 2020. The legal exchange brought together military judges from Kuwait, Judge Advocates from the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and Brigade Commanders from the Kuwait Land Forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Trevor Cullen) see less | View Image Page

ARIFJAN, Kuwait – During a recent key leader engagement in the Central Command area of

responsibility military judges and attorneys from the U.S. and Kuwait met to share best practices

and information.



“Today we took part in a legal exchange with Kuwait JAG and brigade commanders,” said Task

Force Spartan Staff Judge Advocate Col. Jude Mulvey.



This exchange brought over 30 members of the Kuwait Land Forces with judge advocates from

two U.S. military branches and three major commands.



“As legal advisers it is important to be a part of this because it affects our host nation partners

and bilateral agreement,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Marisol Salviejo a judge advocate

representing U.S. Army Central Command.



Salviejo also said learning about the composition and capabilities of the Kuwait Land Force JAG

Corps from them is vital to developing a successful relationship with the Kuwait Land Forces

and the nation of Kuwait.



During the meeting both sides explained their roles in their respective command structure.



“We are advisers to the commander,” said Mulvey. “We let them know the legal ramifications of

certain decisions.”



These decisions can span from legal actions against Soldiers to battlefield operations.



The JAG is involved in Targeting Effects Working Groups and Targeting Boards, said Maj.

Joshua Goering, a judge advocate with Task Force Spartan. “They play a role in the targeting

process, advising what areas or buildings have protected status.”





“Today we had the brigade commanders here,” said Kuwait Land Forces Col. Salman R. Al-

Oslab. “It was great for them to see what we do and can provide.”



Through this advice JAGs have proven themselves to be assets to the commander.



“Judge advocates are force multipliers to commanders. They allow the commanders to make

more informed decisions. JAG’s are integrated in the military decision-making process at the

brigade level and higher,” said Mulvey. “The Kuwait Land Forces JAG mirror this.”



The U.S contingent were not the only ones to benefit from this exchange.



“The Kuwait JAG look to use our experience to make their force better and increase operational

integration,” said Mulvey. “We [the U.S.] get a lot out of this, we get an understanding of a

different military system.”



These differences do not serve to separate both country’s JAG.



“We are united by international law,” said Capt. Robinson Lingo, a judge advocate with Task

Force Spartan. “There are areas in international law where we can come together and share

understanding.”



This understanding can serve to strengthen the bonds between both countries.



“Our mission is partnerships,” said Lt. Col. Michael Pratt, a Judge Advocate with U.S. Army

Central. “ARCENT is committed to partnerships throughout the CENTCOM area of

responsibility. Symposiums like this are key to keeping those partnerships strong.”



Symposiums like this can build relationships that can last longer than any unit stays in the AOR.



“Kuwait has been a key strategic partner in the AOR,” said Platt. “Any work we do with them is

time well spent!”