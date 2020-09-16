Col. Susan Maki, 434th Air Refueling Wing inspector general, said farewell to Grissom during her retirement ceremony September 12.



Maki, who came to Grissom in 2016, began her career as a fuels technician in 1988 with 148th Fighter Interceptor Group at Duluth International Airport, Minnesota. She then received her commission in 1994, and transferred to the Air Force Reserve with the 934th Airlift Wing.



“This is your pure gold Citizen Airman,” said Col. Larry Shaw, 434th ARW commander. “She had her entire career in the Guard and the Reserve.”



Though Maki spent most of her career with the 934th, she was a mentor to many at Grissom, and was always approachable, said Shaw.



“[Maki] was not just Grissom’s inspector general, she was a great leader, and a great friend,” he said. “It has been an honor to serve with her.”



Maki was joined by her husband Bob, who she has been together with for over 28 years.



“We can’t do what we do here without the support of our families,” said Maki. “Bob didn’t always understand what all this military stuff was about, but he was always there supporting me.”



Maki thanked everyone in the 434th who, despite her relatively short time with the wing, left a lasting impact on her life, she said.



“I’ve been at Grissom for just a hair over 4 years, and I feel very lucky to have been here,” said Maki. “I’ve met a lot of people here who made a big difference in my life, and I wish everyone the best in their careers moving forward.”



The 434th ARW is the largest KC-135R Stratotanker unit in the Air Force Reserve Command. The Citizen Airmen from the Hoosier Wing routinely deploy around the world in support of the Air Force mission.



Stay connected with the 434th ARW on Facebook and Twitter.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2020 Date Posted: 10.14.2020 11:27 Story ID: 380844 Location: GRISSOM AIR FORCE BASE, IN, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. Maki retires after 32 years of service, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.