7th Army NCOA hosts graduation ceremony for Basic Leadership Course students

Photo By Kevin Payne | U.S. Army Spc. Sarah Courtney, assigned to Headquarters Troop, 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, leads a class of graduates from the 7th Army Training Command Non-Commissioned Officer Academy' Basic Leadership Course in a recitation of the Creed of the Non-Commissioned Officer at Rose Barracks Theater in Vilseck, Germany Oct.9, 2020. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the course and graduation were conducted both in person and virtually, with the majority of the graduating class participating virtually. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany -- The 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy held a graduation ceremony to recognize Soldiers who successfully completed the Basic Leadership Course in Vilseck, Germany, Oct. 9, 2020.



The ceremony was held locally for students located at Vilseck, and virtually for those who were in attendance at hub locations.



“Hub locations are classrooms created by local units to allow students to attend and still receive a small group learning environment,” said Sgt. 1st Class Cody Boney, chief instructor for the 7th Army NCOA.



“With COVID-19 measures in place, local installations create classrooms that can accommodate anywhere from one to 50 students.”



If there are more students, the course is usually divided into multiple classrooms on the installation depending on the infrastructure of the facility. Assistant instructors, identified by the local units, help 7th Army NCOA small group leaders facilitate instruction.



“The assistant instructors oversee the tangible aspects of the course that the small group leaders are unable to, such as physical readiness training and drill and ceremony evaluations, accountability, adherence to standards and discipline in the classroom, and aide the small group leaders in evaluation of the students attributes and competencies graded throughout the course,” said Boney.



The number of students at each hub location depends on the U.S. Army Europe Order of Merit List or OML. It varies depending on the cycle.



“Over the last two cycles, we have eliminated the standing OML on the order of merit list,” said Boney. “The number of students at each location fluctuates depending on how many are eligible to attend per the OML.”



The Army needs passionate leaders who are confident in their abilities, and the 7th Army NCOA understands that need. They utilize every resource they have to ensure that they consistently produce the best leaders.



“Passion is the most important character you can have as a leader,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Burke, senior enlisted advisor for the 2d Cavalry Regiment. “You have a responsibility to yourself and your Soldiers to constantly be learning, adapting, and improving on what you have gained from attending this course.”



The other hub locations were able to establish their graduation ceremonies for the students in attendance. In total, 153 students were in attendance across the U.S. Army Europe footprint for the Rose Barracks virtual learning BLC graduation ceremony.



“The future is up to you,” said Burke. “Be the leader the Army needs you to be.”