NMFSC Hosts Virtual Navy Birthday Ceremony

Courtesy Photo | 201013-N-IT566-037 SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Oct. 13, 2020) (From left to right) Rear Adm....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 201013-N-IT566-037 SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Oct. 13, 2020) (From left to right) Rear Adm. Cynthia Kuehner, commander of Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC), Capt. Elizabeth Montcalm-Smith, senior Sailor at NMFSC, and Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Hailey Johnson, youngest Sailor at NMFSC, take the first bite of ceremonial cake during a ceremony to honor the Navy’s 245th birthday. Due to COVID-19 restriction NMFSC held a virtual Navy birthday ceremony, which included a socially distance cake cutting ceremony, playing of birthday messages and limited attendance. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David Kolmel/Released) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO - FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (Oct. 13, 2020) - COVID-19 has led to cancellations of many of the time honored ceremonies that military members enjoy. As a way to commemorate the Navy’s birthday, Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC) used virtual means to honor the day.

NMFSC hosted a cake-cutting ceremony on Microsoft Teams to celebrate the 245th Navy birthday.

“It’s important to stop and take a minute and honor our tradition and to make sure that we pause, breathe and celebrate our naval service,” said Rear Adm. Cynthia Kuehner, commander of NMFSC. “Two hundred forty-five years is a good long while of honor, courage, commitment and dedication to sea service. We have a storied past and I am certain we will continue in that legacy of service and pride in the Navy.”

The ceremony included COVID-19 restrictions but with the same traditions, such as a socially distanced cake-cutting ceremony and a limited number of attendees.

“It is important to annually hold a Navy birthday celebration to remember the Navy's heritage, history, and to commemorate what the Navy has accomplished in its 245 years,” said Lt. Kimberly Melin, NMFSC lead for the ceremony. “Not being able to celebrate with a Navy Birthday Ball due to COVID-19, it's especially important this year to still have a cake cutting to uphold traditions as best we can in this unique time.”

Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Hailey Johnson, agrees with the importance of and honor of participating in the ceremony.

“It is a great honor to be in this year’s ceremony, with all that is going on, was a nice chance to celebrate the Navy’s birthday and bring back a little bit of normal to our lives,” said Johnson, the youngest Sailor at NMFSC. “It was also a great chance to see some familiar faces, although in a smaller capacity than normal.”

Along with traditional cake-cutting ceremony, NMFSC also read messages from President Donald J. Trump, Secretary of the Navy Kenneth J. Braithwaite, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday, and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Russell L. Smith congratulating the Navy on its 245th birthday.