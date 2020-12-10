Huntsville, Alabama Sailor Honored as Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Natalia Murillo | CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Logistics Specialist 1st Class David A. Freeman, who...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Natalia Murillo | CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Logistics Specialist 1st Class David A. Freeman, who serves as the lead petty officer for Camp Lemonnier’s Consolidated Hazardous Material Reutilization and Inventory Management Program pauses for a photo with a spill kit in front of container units with stored hazardous material, October 6, 2020. Freeman was selected by his department head as the CHRIMP’s Member in the Spotlight for his work monitoring all the new and stored hazardous material on base. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Natalia Murillo) see less | View Image Page

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Logistics Specialist 1st Class David A. Freeman, a resident of Huntsville, Alabama, is a U.S. Navy Sailor deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. Located in an austere environment, Camp Lemonnier is a U.S. Navy base located in the Horn of Africa and is the only enduring U.S. military base on the continent of Africa.



Freeman serves as the lead petty officer for the Consolidated Hazardous Material Reutilization and Inventory Program (CHRIMP) and is recognized by his department as their Member in the Spotlight, October 6, 2020. He is responsible for monitoring all the new and stored Hazardous Material on camp. He also serves as his watch duty section lead petty officer and as a training petty officer for camp.



Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti provides, operates, and sustains superior service in support of combat readiness and security of ships, aircraft, detachments and personnel for regional and combatant command requirements, enabling operations and providing stability in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.- African Nations relations.



Freeman, who graduated in 1998 from Addison High School, credits his success in the Navy to lessons learned while growing up in Huntsville.



“My parents were big on the rules and regulations of the house,” said Freeman. “Rules like ‘If the sun is up, so are you’ shaped me into someone who I feel is very successful in the Navy.”



According to Navy officials, maintaining maritime superiority is a vital part of a Navy that is present today and prepared for tomorrow. The impact affects Americans and their interests around the world, as more than 70 percent of the Earth is covered by water and 90 percent of all trade travels by sea.



"The United States Navy requires the best and brightest to keep our fleet ready and able for any test that comes before us," said Captain Kyle Schuman, commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. "Petty Officer Freeman is the epitome of these standards and represents Sailors who personify the fighting spirit of America and serve with honor and courage to protect liberty around the globe."



When referring to his Navy accomplishments and 11 deployments, Freeman speaks of his family’s support and sacrifice.



“Seven of my deployments were while on active duty and four of them as a reservist,” said Freeman. “With that much time, comes time away from my wife and daughters. It is always hard to be away from them. Fortunately, they are all strong women that support me in all that I do.”



Freeman plays an important role in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.



“I am confident that we will maximize the Navy we have today while delivering the Navy that our nation will rely upon tomorrow,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “We will do so with urgency. Our fleet will be a potent, formidable force that competes around the world every day, deterring those who would challenge us while reassuring our allies and partners.”



Freeman is proud that he and several of his family members have served in the Navy.



“We are a Sailor’s family of several generations,” said Freeman. “It is the family business to defend freedom, which is ironic considering our surname, is Freeman.”



As a member of the U.S. Navy, Freeman, and other sailors stationed at Camp Lemonnier and around the world, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.



For Freeman, the community plays a large role in his service experience.

“In every day, in every way!” said Freeman. “Community shapes the world we live in and the things we do. My father has always said, ‘don’t get into the car, if you don’t like the community driving it.’”