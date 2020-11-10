USS Stout Returns from Deployment

Photo By Seaman Darren Newell | 200426-N-LZ839-1123 ARABIAN GULF (April 26, 2020) - The guided missile destroyer USS...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Darren Newell | 200426-N-LZ839-1123 ARABIAN GULF (April 26, 2020) - The guided missile destroyer USS Stout (DDG 55) sails aside the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) April 26, 2020. Bataan is the flagship for the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and, with embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet in support of naval operations to help ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Darren Newell) see less | View Image Page

The Arleigh-Burke class guided missile destroyer USS Stout (DDG 55) returned to Naval Station Norfolk today, marking the end of a nine month deployment to U.S. 2nd, 5th, and 6th Fleet areas of operation.



In mid- January Stout’s crew departed Norfolk and operated under U.S. 2nd Fleet, taking part in the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Carrier Strike Group’s (CSG) Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), the final certification exercise prior to deployment. Upon successful completion and certification, Stout and the rest of the IKECSG immediately crossed the Atlantic to execute missions as assigned.



“Welcome home to USS Stout Sailors, and job well done,” said Vice Adm. Andrew Lewis, commander U.S. 2nd Fleet. “Sailors are our Navy’s asymmetric advantage. As our world has faced a global health crisis, Stout has been at sea ensuring the safety and stability of key chokepoints and waterways, and has remained vigilant.”

While in U.S. 5th Fleet, Stout operated under the Eisenhower and Nimitz carrier strike groups, Bataan amphibious readiness group and Coalition Task Force Sentinel.



Stout participated in the International Maritime Security Construct’s operational arm, CTF Sentinel, ensuring safe passage in international waters throughout the Arabian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman. As a Sentinel ship, Stout spent 139 days in direct or associated support of the task force to ensure the free flow of commerce. Stout provided overwatch for more than 550 vessels as they transited critical chokepoints and delivered 1,500 maritime awareness calls to regional commercial shipping.

“I don’t have the words to describe how immensely proud I am of this crew,” said Rich Eytel, commanding officer, USS Stout. “This crew defined what it means to be self-sufficient and resilient. We’ve gone for significant lengths of time without new parts, stretched our food and fuel limits, and they continued to give 110% every day. They faced our challenges head on, which allowed us to continue to meet all operational tasking.”



While in U.S. 6th Fleet Stout conducted two port visits in Rota, Spain, bookending their record-breaking 215 days at sea. Both port visits in Spain enabled the ship to take on fuel and fulfill other logistical requirements before continuing their mission at sea.



As COVID-19 made frequent port visits unsafe, Stout competed the first modern Mid-Deployment Voyage Repair (MDVR) period at sea, spending a week executing scheduled maintenance and preservation to maintain mission readiness while deployed. Throughout deployment, Stout’s technicians executed depot level repairs on vital engineering and combat systems equipment. During that period the ship conducted morale events, like swim calls and steel beach picnics. Stout conducted nearly 40 replenishments-at-sea enabling their continuous support to the mission. To allow the crew time to relax and reenergize, they had a "rest & reset" period at sea.



Stout navigated more than 60,000 nautical miles and completed multiple strait and choke point transits, to include the Strait of Gibraltar, the Suez Canal, the Bab-el Mandeb Strait and Strait of Hormuz. A member of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) Two Six, Stout is homeported in Norfolk, Virginia.



C2F exercises operational authorities over assigned ships, aircraft, and landing forces on the East Coast and the Atlantic.



