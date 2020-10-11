Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NATO preserves peacetime presence

    NATO preserves peacetime presence

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte | A U.S. Air Force F-15D Eagle, assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron, departs Royal...... read more read more

    KEFLAVIK, ICELAND

    11.10.2020

    Story by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew  

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    KEFLAVIK, Iceland -- U.S. F-15C/D Eagles assigned to the 493rd Expeditionary Fighter Squadron are deployed to Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, in support of NATO Air Police operations. The United States Air Force assumed full control of NATO’s commitment to the region October 12, 2020.

    Air Police operations remain a fundamental component to how NATO provides security to its members. These peacetime missions contribute to the collective defense of alliance nations, like Iceland, Albania, Luxembourg, Slovenia, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Montenegro, as the single standard for safeguarding sovereign airspace within NATO’s area of responsibility.

    “The routine deployment demonstrates Alliance solidarity and the transatlantic linkage at work,” said U.S. Air Force Brigadier General Andrew Hansen, NATO Allied Air Command Deputy Chief of Staff Operations.

    The mission demonstrates NATO’s continued evolution of air agility capabilities and adaptation to meet new security challenges to protect all members. Aircrews stand prepared to monitor and manage Icelandic airspace for the next few weeks as they operate and familiarize themselves with the unique geographical location.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 10.12.2020 02:36
    Story ID: 380728
    Location: KEFLAVIK, IS 
    Web Views: 23
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO preserves peacetime presence, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE
    USAF
    TotalForce
    PresenceMatters
    StrongerTogether
    AlwaysReady
    ReadyForces
    WeAreNATO
    LibertyWing
    ReadyAF
    OwntheSkies
    IcelandNATO
    EUCOM NATOinIceland

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT