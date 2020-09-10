Bradwell Institute hosts military appreciation football game, falls to state-ranked Richmond Hill

HINESVILLE, Ga. – Richmond Hill High School defeated Bradwell Institute, 42-7, during a military appreciation game for Soldiers and Families, Oct. 9, 2020, at Olvey Field.

Kyle Adkins, second-year head football coach of the Bradwell Tigers, said the game was very special because of the proximity of the school to Fort Stewart, and the military connection that many of their students and staff have.

“I cannot express the thanks that I have each day as I get to coach football knowing that there are others who sacrifice their lives so I have the opportunity to do what I do for a living,” he said.

Before the game, military members and their Families in attendance were asked to stand and were recognized with applause.

Mascot Rocky the Bulldog represented 3rd Infantry Division and interacted with spectators throughout the game. The 3rd Inf. Div. Band, under the direction of Chief Warrant Officer 3 Mike Krzmarzick, played the National Anthem before the game and performed a half time show honoring each branch of the armed services by playing their respective song.

The Fort Stewart Garrison command team of Col. Bryan Logan and Command Sgt. Maj. Rebecca Myers participated in the ceremonial coin toss in honor of local military members.

“We have a long standing relationship with our local communities, especially Hinesville and Richmond Hill,” Logan said. “Hinesville is the most populated city in our nation for veterans or active duty personnel, so it’s a huge commitment from the local public, and we’re just proud to be part of it.”

Logan said he would be unable to remain impartial during the game because he has two sons on the Bradwell football team.

Connor Logan, a senior offensive tight end, said that growing up as a military child has helped him develop skills that have helped him adapt to change and make friends easily.

“I’ve met a lot of great people and have experiences I would not have had otherwise,” he said. “Moving around a lot is challenging, but we have to get over that and keep moving forward.”

Adkins said that like the military community which Bradwell Institute serves, he prides himself in hard work, dedication and loyalty. His coaching staff are driven to develop great football players who will eventually be great community contributors.

