St. Petersburg, Fla. native serves aboard USS Halsey

Lt. Blake C. Lusty is the Weapons Officer serving aboard USS Halsey, homeported out of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Halsey is underway in 7th Fleet conducting operations in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to the forward deployed Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15.



Weapons Officers (WEPS) are the commanding officers direct representative for the operation, maintenance, and employment of all weapon systems, and safe handling and storage of all onboard ammunition and ordnance



“I am responsible to the Captain to ensure weapons department Sailors are ready to execute the mission in any environment,” said Lusty. “The Sailors in weapons department work hard to ensure our equipment is maintained and crew is trained to employ our weapon systems when required.”



The weapons department is directly responsible for the operation and maintenance on a majority of the ship’s defensive and offensive capabilities to include the vertical launch system (VLS), anti-submarine warfare (ASW) systems, close in weapon system (CIWS), MK-38 25MM machine guns and various small arms weapons. The weapons department supports the ship in executing 7th Fleet’s mission by ensuring our weapon systems and sensors are performing at the highest level.



“I am motivated daily by the toughness, resiliency, and never-give-up attitude of the Sailors I work with,” said Lusty. “The COVID-19 environment we operate under is very challenging and those challenges have really brought my team together. I am driven each day to wake up early, work hard, and make sure my Sailors have what they need to thrive on the ship and at home with their families.”



A U.S. Navy destroyer is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with a vertical launching system, tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, guns, and Phalanx Close-In weapons systems.



Halsey is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force..



For more information on Halsey, visit https://www.facebook.com/DESRON15.

