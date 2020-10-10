Courtesy translation: Mainz sets Corona warning lights at orange

Press Release from the city of Mainz, 9 OCT 2020

The number of persons allowed at events will be reduced. Alcohol sales ban between midnight and 6 a.m.



Press release: State capital Mainz sets Corona warning lights at orange danger level and tightens measures to protect the population against coronavirus infections.



In the last three days, the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants measured during a period of seven days has risen to more then 35. Therefore, the city administration has met today under the leadership of Lord Mayor Michael Ebling. Together with the Health Department, they have adopted measures to protect the population against the coronavirus infection, in coordination with the current regulations of the Corona Control Ordinance of the State of Rhinland-Pfalz (CoBeLVO).



The Corona Warning Light for Mainz has reached level 2 "Danger Level Orange". The Corona Warning and Action Plan for Rheinladnd-Pfalz recommends that this level is reached when during a seven day period, the number of 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants is reached.

Since the number of cases is expected to remain high in the next few days and, based on the assessment of the health department, it is not expected that the number of cases will fall below 35, the administrative staff of the state capital Mainz has set the warning level to orange before the weekend, in order to react timely and adequately to the current development. The general situation in Germany also shows that the number of infections is constantly and rapidly increasing everywhere.



Lord Mayor Michael Ebling said: "During the past few weeks, we have found that private gatherings and celebrations in particular are causing the number of coronavirus infections to rise again. In recent days, this trend has intensified once again and the situation is getting serious. We want to counteract this development at an early stage with targeted measures that will apply as early as the weekend and above all will apply to events and the consumption of alcoholic beverages. I know that there are a great many citizens who behave very responsibly during the coronavirus pandemic and are now also affected by the measures, but we must act this way to ensure that the situation does not get any worse.

The measures are in place to protect all citizens and demand that we all adhere to them. I therefore ask each and every one of us: continue to adhere to the distance and hygiene rules and avoid large gatherings. This is the only way to protect ourselves and our families and people who are particularly at risk because of their age or pre-existing conditions. If the number of cases continues to rise sharply, the measures that have now been taken must be tightened up once again, and this must be avoided at all cost. Only if everyone withdraws a little, can we prevent a second lockdown as we had in the spring."



With warning level orange, the following measures have been decided for the city of Mainz, which will apply starting Saturday, October 10, 2020 until at least Friday, October 23, 2020:



• Events in enclosed spaces (without fixed seats with contact tracking) are only allowed for up to 75 persons present at the same time, instead of the previous 250 persons.



• Private events, such as weddings or birthdays, are only permitted in rented premises or locations, with up to 25 persons present at the same time, instead of the previous 75 persons.



• Restaurants, such as pubs, „Strauswirtschaften“, canteens, hotel restaurants and bars, ice cream parlours and ice cream cafés, are prohibited from serving or selling alcoholic beverages for consumption during the hours between midnight and 6 a.m. every weekday.



• The same applies to petrol stations, kiosks, retail stores and supermarkets. They are also prohibited from selling and handing over alcoholic beverages every weekday between midnight and 6 a.m.



• Brothels and prostitution businesses remain closed. Any form of prostitution is again prohibited.



On the basis of the Infection Protection Act, in coordination with the task force of the state Rheinland-Pfalz and the local health authority, the state capital Mainz therefore issues a corresponding general decree for these measures, which will be published today, i.e. on Friday, 9 October 2020 and thus begins at midnight on Saturday. The measures were coordinated with the Corona Task Force, which advises the city administration and makes recommendations on the basis of the Rheinland-Pfalz Warning and Action Plan. The task force is made up of representatives of the Mainz City Council, the responsible health department Mainz-Bingen, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Education, the Directorate of Supervision and Services, the Rheinland-Pfalz City Council, the police and meets under the direction of the President of the State Office for Social Affairs, Youth and Care. The administrative staff of the state capital Mainz will continue to monitor the development of coronavirus infections continuously and will adapt the measures accordingly. The management staff will meet at close intervals. Since March of this year, the staff has been meeting regularly one or three times a week.



Up-to-date information from the Mainz City Council on the protective measures to control coronavirus infections can be found at www.mainz.de/coronavirus.



Source: https://www.mainz.de/verwaltung-und-politik/verwaltungsorganisation/pressemeldung.php?showpm=true&pmurl=https://www.mainz.de/newsdesk/publications/Mainz/181010100000206845.php

