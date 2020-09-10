Polk residents recommend AFAP topics

Photo By Chuck Cannon | Col. Jody Dugai, commander, Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, addresses medical...... read more read more Photo By Chuck Cannon | Col. Jody Dugai, commander, Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, addresses medical issues during an Army Family Action Plan topic discussion meeting at the Fort Polk Warrior Community Center Oct. 7. Dugai was joined by Brig. Gen. Patrick D. Frank, commander, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Col. Ryan K. Roseberry, Fort Polk garrison commander and subject matter experts from across the installation during the meeting which asked residents for recommendations to be brought to the Army’s AFAP Conference in November. see less | View Image Page

FORT POLK, La. — Education issues, quality of life and infrastructure improvements were the main topics of discussion during an Army Family Action Plan topic discussion meeting at Fort Polk’s Warrior Community Center at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 7.

The event was broadcast live on the JRTC and Fort Polk Facebook page and featured input from subject matter experts from across the installation.

The information presented during the discussion will be used by participants at Fort Polk’s AFAP Conference Oct. 28-29 to determine issues to submit to Army leadership.

There are five criteria for topics to be considered for sending forward to Army leaders:

• The issue must contribute positively to the Army goal of readiness and retention of quality Soldiers;

• The issue must have community-wide impact requiring action that addresses the total Army Family;

• The issue must be judged reasonable with consideration of fiscal and manpower requirements;

• The recommendation must have measureable objectives with an identified end project;

• The same issue can’t have been addressed in the past three years.

Among the education concerns addressed was standardizing requirements from schools that serve military posts so students who accompany their Family on PCS moves do not lose education credits.

“We are working those issues now, and that would make a great topic to move forward,” Tiffany Koch, Fort Polk school liaison officer, said.

Brig. Gen. Patrick D. Frank outlined efforts being made to improve both on-post housing and quality of life issues.

Col. Jody Dugai, commander, Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, addressed medical issues, including access to medical records between military and civilian treatment facilities.

AFAP provides Active and Reserve component Soldiers, Army civilians, Family members, Survivors, and Retirees a voice in shaping their standards of living by identifying issues and concerns for Army Senior Leadership resolution. Since its inception in 1983, the AFAP remains the only such partnership between a branch of the United States military and its constituents.

Information provided through the AFAP process gives commanders and leaders insight into current satisfaction detractors, quality of life needs, and expectations of Army constituents. Leadership uses the information to effect changes that improve standards of living and support programs. These changes foster a satisfied, informed, and resilient Army Community.

If you would like to submit an issue for consideration go to bldg 924, Family Readiness Center, 7960 Mississippi Ave., pick up a form, fill it out and return it by Oct. 27, or go to www.myarmyonesource.com and make your submission.

To learn more detail of the topics discussed during the meeting visit the JRTC and Fort Polk Facebook page at www.facebook.com/JRTCandFortPolk.