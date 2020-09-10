Norfolk Naval Shipyard Completes USS Wyoming’s Engineered Refueling Overhaul

USS Wyoming (SSBN 742) has returned to the fleet following completion of its Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Engineered Refueling Overhaul (ERO) Oct. 9.



An ERO is a complex, major shipyard availability during which the submarine is refueled and upgraded before returning to sea to support the country’s nuclear deterrence strategy. In addition to Wyoming’s refueling, NNSY modified the ship in accordance with Enlisted Women at Sea ship alterations.



The shipyard project team achieved several successes during the overhaul, including its Strategic Weapons Test team setting a record for Missile Operational Sequence Testing, marking the fastest completion of this evolution during an ERO. NNSY completed missile operational testing in eight weeks, breaking its previous record of 10.5 weeks on USS Rhode Island (SSBN 740).



“Now that this overhaul is complete, Wyoming can carry on with the Department of Defense’s number one mission of nuclear deterrence as we continue preparations for the transition to the Columbia-class submarines,” said Rear Adm. John Spencer, Commander, Submarine Group Ten. “I am well aware that completing this scale of work requires an immense amount of teamwork between the ship crew and all of our teammates, both civilian and uniformed, at Norfolk Naval Shipyard, and I appreciate their collective efforts.”



“Ship repair is a team sport,” said Project Superintendent Brian Slivinski. “The whole team, from the deckplate level mechanics to the support organizations to Ship’s Force, everybody worked really well together with a common goal. Any challenge that was presented, we’d tackle as a team. We had a mindset of controlling our own destiny, which was very beneficial to us.”



Adding that this is the last in a line of eight East Coast Trident submarine Engineered Refueling Overhauls at NNSY which began with USS Florida (SSGN-728) in 2003, Slivinski added, “I think we’ve wrapped up this series of availabilities on a good note.”



Homeported in Kings Bay, Georgia, Wyoming is one of the United States' most vital strategic assets, and combined with the other Ohio-class submarines, makes up one leg of the nuclear triad.



NNSY is one of the oldest, largest, and most multifaceted industrial facilities belonging to the U.S. Navy, and specializes in repairing, overhauling and modernizing ships and submarines.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.09.2020 Date Posted: 10.09.2020 14:25 Story ID: 380688 Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Completes USS Wyoming’s Engineered Refueling Overhaul, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.