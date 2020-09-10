NUWC Division Newport celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with video, online events

NEWPORT, R.I. — Each year, Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport joins the celebration of the National Hispanic Heritage Month from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, honoring the significant contributions the Hispanic community has made to American culture, industry and public service. This year, because of coronavirus pandemic restrictions, the celebration was largely digital and included participation in a Naval Sea Systems Command live event, production of a Division Newport video and an online trivia game to engage and educate the workforce.



“Hispanics: Be Proud of Your Past, Embrace the Future,” was this year’s theme inviting Hispanics to celebrate their backgrounds, be proud of their heritage, and educate others about their cultures and the multitude of contributions this group has and continues to make to our country.



Karla Fajardo-Acosta, Division Newport’s Hispanic special emphasis group manager and engineer, led NUWC’s monthlong efforts and stressed the importance of inclusion in the workplace.



“I was born and raised in Puerto Rico and am familiar with some of the struggles of the Hispanic community,” Fajardo-Acosta said. “I am eager to support the Hispanic/Latino community in NUWC raising awareness of cultural differences, identifying obstacles to the recruitment and advancement of minorities, and promoting diversity in the workplace.”



Fajardo-Acosta organized a video showcasing the many Hispanic employees at Division Newport sharing messages about how Division Newport supports diversity. The video can be viewed on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/94245817082/videos/321069732292176



NUWC Division Newport’s Commanding Officer Capt. Chad Hennings also emphasized the need to celebrate diversity.



“Every day we are cognizant of the Hispanic legacy and impact to the American story,” Hennings said. “During the 31-day observance we celebrate diversity, highlight the importance of inclusion, and recognize the Hispanic community, military and civilian, for enriching our nation’s history.”



To learn more about Hispanic Heritage Month, visit https://www.hispanicheritagemonth.gov/.



NUWC Division Newport is a shore command of the U.S. Navy within the Naval Sea Systems Command, which engineers, builds and supports America’s fleet of ships and combat systems. NUWC Newport provides research, development, test and evaluation, engineering and fleet support for submarines, autonomous underwater systems, undersea offensive and defensive weapons systems, and countermeasures associated with undersea warfare.



NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.

