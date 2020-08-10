CLB1 and 1st TSB Marines engage in Railhead Operations Group class

Photo By Laurie Pearson | Marines and soldiers use an Abrams tank to maneuver a broken down tracked vehicle into...... read more read more Photo By Laurie Pearson | Marines and soldiers use an Abrams tank to maneuver a broken down tracked vehicle into place so that the crane can then load it onto the railcar as part of their Railhead Operations Group training held on the Yermo Annex aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, Oct. 1. see less | View Image Page

Thirty-five Marines from Combat Logistics Battalion 1 and 1st Transportation Support Battalion participate in and graduate from the Railhead Operations Group training on the Yermo Annex aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, Oct. 5.



These classes are open to all military branches, and are typically attended by a heavy representation of Army personnel, with representatives from other branches, as well.



“This all-Marine class was here to train, in part, for an upcoming Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation System, which uses a set of standards by which a unit is evaluated in the performance of all tasks, as they pertain to combat readiness,” said Chad Hildebrandt, Railhead Operations supervisor.



“Marines of all ranks participate in the formal military schools lasting from two weeks to nine months, correspondence courses, unit military education programs, group discussions, and self-study. Fundamental training objectives are based upon the MCCRES which evaluates certain tasks. This Railhead Operations Group course is one such training program.”



The training, which commenced on September 24 and concluded October 4, gave the Marines both academic learning and hands-on training in overall railhead operations, to include safely loading tracked and wheeled vehicles, and then chaining them to the railcars for transportation.



“With these railcars, we play a kind of Tetris, almost,” said Staff Sgt. Michael Bigelow, staff noncommissioned officer in charge of the Marines in training. “We figure out what combination of vehicles go together and what trailers, for each railcar. So, that way we can make sure that we are maximizing the space on each railcar for transportation.”



There are six main areas of concentration in the course, as follows:

• Rail Operations Introduction

• Railhead and Rail Operations Safety Rules

• Railcar Characteristics

• Rail Spur Operations

• Load Securement

• Planning, Processing, and Execution (This is the section that focuses on documentation and communication outside of the organic unit.)



“This type of training is important to the unit, as it will provide the leadership an assessment on the units’ capability to conduct rail operations in support of CONUS (the 48 Contiguous States) and OCONUS (Outside Continental United States) movements,” Hildebrandt explained. “The course is broken into both administrative and field training evolutions. The students will go through three days of classroom instruction, then they will go through one day of field familiarization and safety training. Training days 5-14, the students will be thrust into supporting, then leading a real world deployment which typically consists of supervising up to 600 personnel, loading up to 4,500 pieces of equipment, and managing the safe movement of over 100 million pounds of freight during their time in the course. We find this ‘baptism by fire’ method works the best as the students are paired with instructors throughout their time, and are forced to make critical decisions that are not notional, but could adversely affect real world operations. The students typical work day is from 0600-2000 every day of the course.”



Throughout one day, Bigelow, was tasked to oversee operations, ensuring that Marines and Soldiers were loading and chaining equipment to the railcars for transportation properly.



“I test chains for adequate tension and to ensure that if chains were to be inverted, it was done properly,” he said.



He also ensured communications between the Marines in preparation for movement and control measures. In some cases, a piece of equipment may not be operational, in which case it is maneuvered into place using another piece of equipment, then lifted by crane and placed on the railcar with precision.



“The vehicles have to be spaced out really specifically, and with the overhang that they have, there’s only so much room to maneuver,” Bigelow said. “They have about half an inch on either side. That’s a concern that we have here, is to make sure that it’s on the railcar correctly, it’s straight and one side isn’t heavier than the other.”



They also use metal “spanners” to bridge the gaps between railcars, so that wheeled vehicles can be driven across the gaps, from one railcar to the next, whereas the bigger tracked vehicles do not cause the same concerns.



The cadre of instructors consists of four different personnel, all teaching different specific areas of the course. Master Sgt. Morakoth Somtakoune, Rail Operations chief, focuses on the leadership aspect of the MCCRES with the units’ key leaders. Antonio Flores, Lead instructor, focuses on safety, railcar characteristics, wheeled vehicle operations, and load securement. Staff Sgt. Jesse Curtis, instructor, focuses on the planning, processing, and execution of the course. While, Cpl. Jacob Iversen, instructor, focuses on the tracked vehicle operations, railcar characteristics, and load securement.



“Currently, MCLB Barstow is the only known location for MCCRES in Rail Operations,” Hildebrandt said. “Units can coordinate this training by contacting the Railhead Operations Group Training School at 760-577-7781 or via email at MCLBB_RailOperations@usmc.mil.”