Fire protection at Tyndall is a hot topic

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla.—Things are heating up as the 325th Civil Engineer Squadron held several events to raise awareness during Fire Prevention Week here, Oct. 4-10, 2020.



In 1925, President Calvin Coolidge made Fire Prevention Week a national observance. It is now the longest-running public health observance in the United States.



“Fire Prevention Week is observed each year during the week of Oct. 9 in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire which caused devastating damage,” said Gregory Young, 325th CES fire protection specialist. “This horrific conflagration killed more than 250 people, left 100,000 homeless, and burned more than 2,000 acres of land.”



The 325th CES firefighters held several demonstrations around the installation, such as visiting Tyndall Elementary School to emphasize fire safety to children and teachers.



“Our goal is to teach everyone about the small but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe,” said Young. “Firefighters provide life-saving public education in an effort to drastically decrease casualties caused by fires.”



The 325th CES urges the public to take the time to perform routine checks in their home, such as smoke detector testing. According to the U.S. Fire Administration, smoke alarms should be tested at least once a month.



“Smoke detectors save lives,” said Young. “Since smoke spreads fast, having an alarm can give fire victims the few extra minutes they need to escape. Having working smoke detectors throughout the home cuts the chances of dying in a fire in half.”



Another preventative measure that increases chances of survival is having a clear exit path in the home.



“In a typical home fire, there’s only one to two minutes to escape safely from the time the alarm sounds,” said Young. “Having a clear exit path can mean life or death. Walk through your home and inspect all possible exit routes.”



Although fires are not anticipated, the best way to prepare for a fire is to stay educated.



For more information on Fire Prevention Week and fire related statistics, visit: https://www.nfpa.org/Public-Education/Campaigns/Fire-Prevention-Week

