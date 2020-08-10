MEDCoE Commander clarifies unit mission, lines of effort and priorities

Courtesy Photo | A group of U.S. Army Soldier trainees conduct Army Combat Medic training at Joint Base...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A group of U.S. Army Soldier trainees conduct Army Combat Medic training at Joint Base San Antonio (JBSA) Camp Bullis, Texas, Sept. 23, 2020. Soldier medics learn their trade through the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston and conduct. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Jose A. Torres Jr.) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas –On Thursday, October 8, 2020, Maj. Gen. Dennis LeMaster, Commanding General, U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence, or MEDCoE, announced a change of unit Mission Statement, Lines of Effort, or LOEs, and Enduring Priorities with greater focus on Large Scale Combat Operations. LeMaster, who assumed command of the Army medicine training and education organization on January 10, 2020, detailed the changes in a memorandum that reads in full:



First and foremost, I continue to be deeply impressed with the MEDCoE team. Your efforts towards training, education, and force modernization are motivational. I remain sincerely inspired by your dedication to our mission, teamwork, initiative, and professionalism. Simply stated, I am thoroughly honored to serve with you.



As I deepen my understanding of our organization, I have recently modified our Mission Statement, Lines of Effort (LOEs), and enduring priorities to better align with USAMEDCOM, the Combined Arms Center (CAC), and TRADOC. Our Vision Statement remains unchanged:



“To be the foundation on which Army Medicine is built, sustained, and transformed.”



Mission Statements are important. In the absence of verbal guidance, they communicate priorities and define the “Why” in what we do. At the MEDCoE we develop leaders and drive change in Army Medicine to enable the Army to Win!

Effective immediately, our new mission statement is:



“MEDCoE Develops Leaders and Drives Change in Army Medicine to prepare the Army to compete and win in large scale combat operations (LSCO) against peer threats in multi-domain contested environments.”



To organize and prioritize initiatives to accomplish the mission, military organizations develop LOEs. LOEs provide the structure to facilitate communication, define progress, and maintain organizational focus on what is important. While LOEs may change based on the mission, an organization’s enduring priorities change less frequently demonstrating the consistent nature underlying what is most important to the command.



Our LOEs are to “Develop Leaders; Drive Change; and Inform.”



Our Enduring Priorities are to “Develop People; and Care for Soldiers, Civilians and Families.”



The following is a more in-depth discussion of our LOEs and Enduring Priorities:



LOE 1 –Develop Leaders. This remains our number 1 priority. Ensure Army Medicine modernizes how it develops its primary weapons - Soldiers and Leaders who have aligned Knowledge, Skills and Abilities (KSAs) for each branch, rank, and position with a continuous assessment process to achieve the appropriate level of warfighting skills.



LOE 2 –Drive Change. Decisively drive Army Medicine into the Army and the Army Profession into the AMEDD. Capitalize on our intellectual capacity to dominate the Joint Health Service Space and influence change. Do not constrain our thinking based on current reality. In all decisions there are risks. Prudent risk must be understood, mitigated, and accepted in order to accomplish the mission and prepare for MDO and LSCO requirements.



LOE 3 –Inform. MEDCoE gains a competitive advantage in the information space while maximizing opportunities to shape and influence Army decisions through engagements at all levels. We will leverage all forms of social media with targeted messaging to specific groups using precise delivery methods.



Enduring Priorities. Develop People and Care for Soldiers, Civilians and Families. Character, Competence, and Commitment provides us with the confidence required to be effective Army leaders. An Army career, whether military or civilian, is a noble calling. Those who have pledged to serve do so from a sense of commitment to our Soldiers and our nation. We praise effort, award performance, and treat everyone with dignity and respect. We will invest in employee engagement events, facility development, and leader certification. By doing this, we grow as a team and cohesive, diverse teams win!



Army Medicine Starts Here!



To learn more about the MEDCoE, visit www.medcoe.army.mil.