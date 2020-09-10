Commemoration at CPT Jennifer Moreno Clinic

Photo By Daniel J. Calderón | Navy Chief Hospital Corpsman (FMF/EXW/IW) Donald Browning, a medical officer program...... read more read more Photo By Daniel J. Calderón | Navy Chief Hospital Corpsman (FMF/EXW/IW) Donald Browning, a medical officer program recruiter, placed a wreath display at the Moreno Clinic on Joint Base San Antonio Fort Sam Houston from Oct. 5 to Oct. 9 to commemorate the passing of Capt. Jennifer Moreno, for whom the clinic is named. Moreno, who was an Army Nurse Corps Officer, was killed in action on Oct. 6, 2013 in Afghanistan as she was going through an area with improvised explosive devices to render medical aid to casualties. “Although I never worked with Capt. Moreno or her team, I was blessed to be part of the amazing team that received the notification of the attack, the inbound casualties, receiving of the casualties, and ensuring no weapons or explosives were on the team members coming into the hospital,” Browning said. “I was also witness to the care given to them as they moved through the emergency department, surgeries, nursing services and medevac’d to Germany/ home.” He felt it was fitting to place the wreath on the day she lost her life to remember her sacrifice for the Soldiers she helped bring home. “Capt. Jennifer Moreno is a true hero. An example of what courage under fire, brotherly/sisterly love, and compassion for humankind.” (U.S. Army photo by Daniel J. Calderón) see less | View Image Page

Navy Chief Hospital Corpsman (FMF/EXW/IW) Donald Browning, a medical officer program recruiter, placed a wreath display at the Moreno Clinic on Joint Base San Antonio Fort Sam Houston from Oct. 5 to Oct. 9 to commemorate the passing of Capt. Jennifer Moreno, for whom the clinic is named. Moreno, who was an Army Nurse Corps Officer, was killed in action on Oct. 6, 2013 in Afghanistan as she was going through an area with improvised explosive devices to render medical aid to casualties.



“Although I never worked with Capt. Moreno or her team, I was blessed to be part of the amazing team that received the notification of the attack, the inbound casualties, receiving of the casualties, and ensuring no weapons or explosives were on the team members coming into the hospital,” Browning said. “I was also witness to the care given to them as they moved through the emergency department, surgeries, nursing services and medevac’d to Germany/ home.”



He felt it was fitting to place the wreath on the day she lost her life to remember her sacrifice for the Soldiers she helped bring home.



“Capt. Jennifer Moreno is a true hero. An example of what courage under fire, brotherly/sisterly love, and compassion for humankind.” (U.S. Army photo by Daniel J. Calderón)