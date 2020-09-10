Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Commemoration at CPT Jennifer Moreno Clinic

    CPT Jennifer Moreno Clinic

    Photo By Daniel J. Calderón | Navy Chief Hospital Corpsman (FMF/EXW/IW) Donald Browning, a medical officer program...... read more read more

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2020

    Story by Daniel J. Calderón 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Navy Chief Hospital Corpsman (FMF/EXW/IW) Donald Browning, a medical officer program recruiter, placed a wreath display at the Moreno Clinic on Joint Base San Antonio Fort Sam Houston from Oct. 5 to Oct. 9 to commemorate the passing of Capt. Jennifer Moreno, for whom the clinic is named. Moreno, who was an Army Nurse Corps Officer, was killed in action on Oct. 6, 2013 in Afghanistan as she was going through an area with improvised explosive devices to render medical aid to casualties.

    “Although I never worked with Capt. Moreno or her team, I was blessed to be part of the amazing team that received the notification of the attack, the inbound casualties, receiving of the casualties, and ensuring no weapons or explosives were on the team members coming into the hospital,” Browning said. “I was also witness to the care given to them as they moved through the emergency department, surgeries, nursing services and medevac’d to Germany/ home.”

    He felt it was fitting to place the wreath on the day she lost her life to remember her sacrifice for the Soldiers she helped bring home.

    “Capt. Jennifer Moreno is a true hero. An example of what courage under fire, brotherly/sisterly love, and compassion for humankind.” (U.S. Army photo by Daniel J. Calderón)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2020
    Date Posted: 10.09.2020 11:25
    Story ID: 380661
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commemoration at CPT Jennifer Moreno Clinic, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    BAMC
    Brooke Army Medical Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT