PHILADELPHIA – The Naval Foundry and Propeller Center (NFPC) in Philadelphia, a detachment of Norfolk Naval Shipyard, made the first casting for a Columbia-Class submarine Aug. 26. The Honorable James F. Geurts, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development and Acquisition, along with senior Navy leaders and congressional members, visited NFPC to see the historic event.



“This casting represents one of the largest in American history weighing over 200,000 pounds,” said Geurts. “Awesome sight to see.”



Geurts, joined by a congressional delegation including Rep. Joe Courtney of Connecticut, Rep. Rob Wittman of Virginia, and Rep. Donald Norcross of New Jersey were briefed on the manufacturing capabilities provided by NFPC, a Department of Defense manufacturing facility that specializes in advanced engineering, castings, and precision machining that supports the mission of the U.S. Navy.



The work done at the foundry supports the Columbia Class submarine program. Columbia-class submarines will replace the aging Ohio Class submarines and ensure sustainment of the most survivable leg of our nuclear triad. The Columbia program remains the CNO’s top acquisition priority.



According to Geurts, the work being done at NFPC speaks to the key role that the Navy’s civilian workforce has in delivering capacity to meet national security commitments. “Great to see the combined team keeping Columbia progressing, and on schedule,” said Geurts. “By being able to do the casting ahead of construction start, it gives us a positive margin towards the schedule we need for Columbia.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.09.2020 Date Posted: 10.09.2020 10:48 Story ID: 380647 Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Foundry and Propeller Center makes historic first casting for Columbia-class submarines, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.