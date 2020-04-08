Col. Benjamin Jonsson assumes command of 6th ARW

On Aug. 4, 2020, Col. Benjamin Jonsson assumed command of the 6th Air Refueling Wing during a ceremony at the Davis Conference Center at MacDill Air Force Base. Florida.



In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony was attended by a limited physical audience while a live stream virtual audience expanded the viewership of the historical event. Presiding over the ceremony was 18th Air Force commander, Maj. Gen. Sam C. Barrett, who offered words of encouragement to MacDill and the Tampa Bay community, sharing his views on Jonsson’s new team.



“I’ve seen firsthand the lengths this team goes to get the mission done and it is impressive – simply put, this team knocks it out of the park time and time again,” said Barrett. “This community really steps up to support the mission and the military families because they know just as we do that MacDill isn’t just in the community, it is a part of the community.”



Jonsson took the time to introduce himself to the service members of MacDill, using his introduction to state his admiration for the 6th ARW.



“To the men and women of the 6th ARW, your families and those that stand behind you are what makes air power so feared and revered by our adversaries,” detailed Jonsson. “Thank you for your service and commitment, I look forward to serving together.



Jonsson, who arrives following a stint as the vice commander of the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing, Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, was joined by his wife Heather and their five children, Jonas, Shae, Baruk, Raiya and Tagen, as well as his mother and father and other members of their families. Jonsson thanked his family for supporting him through their Air Force journey, and professed his excitement for their next chapter in Tampa Bay.



“Ben, now it’s your turn to take the 6th ARW to new heights, you are the right leader at the right place and the right time,” said Barrett. “Col. Jonsson is exceptionally qualified for this command.”



Jonsson takes charge of 24 KC-135 Stratotankers, championing the 6th ARW’s worldwide combat air refueling mission, while providing installation support to Headquarters U.S. Central Command, U.S. Special Operations Command and 31 other Joint mission partners.

