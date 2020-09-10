II MEF Marines depart for MEFEX 21.1

Photo By Capt. Angelica Sposato | U.S. Marines with II Marine Expeditionary Force on Camp Lejeune, N.C., prepare for...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Angelica Sposato | U.S. Marines with II Marine Expeditionary Force on Camp Lejeune, N.C., prepare for departure to Marine Expeditionary Force Exercise 21.1 taking place on Fort A.P. Hill, Va., Oct. 9, 2020. MEFEX 21.1 is a MEF level exercise consisting of approximately 1,200 Marines and sailors across the eastern United States. The exercise is structured to simulate a deployed environment, reinforce command and control, and maintain the warfighting ability of II MEF to train, fight, and win in every clime and place. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Austyn Saylor) see less | View Image Page

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. – In the upcoming weeks, II Marine Expeditionary Force will be sending Marines and equipment to A. P. Hill, Virginia and Fort Drum, New York starting Oct. 7 for Marine Expeditionary Force Exercise 21.1.



MEFEX 21.1 is a command and control exercise conducted in a simulated deployed environment designed to enhance the interoperability and command and control between II MEF command element staff and its higher, adjacent, and subordinate command headquarters.



By conducting exercises of this nature, II MEF maintains its operational readiness, ready to provide the Marine Corps with an experienced staff capable of integrating with international allies and partner nations in a combined joint task force, charged with accomplishing a wide range of military operations at a moment’s notice.



According to Major Newman, Future Operations Planner for II MEF, “MEFEX was created to support the Commanding General’s Campaign Plan, aligning with USEUCOM and service planning guidance.”

“The Marines have been preparing for this exercise since Nov. 2019 by taking part in professional military education and other simulated exercises,” explained Newman. Approximately 1,200 Marines and sailors will be participating across the eastern United States.



II MEF is keeping the health and wellness of all participants a top priority throughout the execution of MEFEX 21.1. Leaders at all levels continue to emphasize the importance of social distancing, handwashing, surface sanitation, and proper mask wear in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. II MEF’s staff is constantly monitoring and assessing the situation and are prepared to take measured actions to protect the health of our Marines and sailors.



II MEF will train to fight and win in a command and control contested environment, exercise naval warfighting in a joint and combined environment, and incorporate experimental focus areas.