Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Defense Institute for Medical Operations (DIMO)

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2020

    Story by James Mitchell 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    The Defense Institute for Medical Operations (DIMO) is a joint security cooperation school for which the Air Force is the implementing agent (JSCET/ Army Regulation 12–15, SECNAVINST 4950.4B, AFI 16–105). DIMO was established in Oct. 2002 when the USAF Institute for Global Health merged with the Navy’s Defense Healthcare Management Institute.

    In Oct. 2003, DIMO transitioned to the International Education Exportable Division within the International and Expeditionary Education and Training Department of the United States Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine (USAFSAM), Brooks City-Base, TX. In 2011, under Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC), USAFSAM moved to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and DIMO realigned in 2012 under Air Force Medical Support Agency (AFMSA) as a Geographically Separated Unit (GSU).

    On Apr. 1, 2019, DIMO was returned to the command of USAFSAM as the International Education Department directly reporting to the USAFSAM commander, still as a GSU. The 59th Medical Wing and the 502nd Air Base Wing in San Antonio-Lackland provides us space and facility support.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2020
    Date Posted: 10.09.2020 07:58
    Story ID: 380622
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Defense Institute for Medical Operations (DIMO), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFRL
    USAFSAM
    DIMO
    711th HPW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT