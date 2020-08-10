The Defense Institute for Medical Operations (DIMO) is a joint security cooperation school for which the Air Force is the implementing agent (JSCET/ Army Regulation 12–15, SECNAVINST 4950.4B, AFI 16–105). DIMO was established in Oct. 2002 when the USAF Institute for Global Health merged with the Navy’s Defense Healthcare Management Institute.



In Oct. 2003, DIMO transitioned to the International Education Exportable Division within the International and Expeditionary Education and Training Department of the United States Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine (USAFSAM), Brooks City-Base, TX. In 2011, under Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC), USAFSAM moved to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and DIMO realigned in 2012 under Air Force Medical Support Agency (AFMSA) as a Geographically Separated Unit (GSU).



On Apr. 1, 2019, DIMO was returned to the command of USAFSAM as the International Education Department directly reporting to the USAFSAM commander, still as a GSU. The 59th Medical Wing and the 502nd Air Base Wing in San Antonio-Lackland provides us space and facility support.

