Navy Readiness: Team CIWT Updates, Modernizes CTM, CTN and IS Rate Training Manuals

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) recently completed a year-long initiative of updating and modernizing the Cryptologic Technician Maintenance (CTM) Rate Training Manual (RTM) (NAVEDTRA 10232D), Cryptologic Technician Networks (CTN) RTM (NAVEDTRA 15025A) and Intelligence Specialist (IS) RTM (NAVEDTRA 15021IS).



All three ratings were under a life cycle update and the project updated and modernized the current look of the online version of the RTMs. Interactive courseware, and updated illustrations were introduced as well as renovated training aids. CIWT partnered with contracted training specialists to develop and deliver a fresher look and a restructured manual for each rating to access to help expand Sailor’s professional training readiness.



“Each year, CIWT updates a few rate training manuals or non-resident training courses, and in doing so, we ensure that the fundamental base line of knowledge for a given rating is modernized and relevant,” said Neil Watson, a CIWT rate training manuals / non-resident training courses training analyst. “Our information warfare community of cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, and IW officers are consistently investing into their professional level of knowledge and we insist on meeting the challenge of providing up to date, significantly germane information ready for Fleet access.”



Used primarily to prepare for advancement exams or to expand life-cycle rating knowledge, non-resident training courses (NRTC) and RTM self-study packages are essential to operational, readiness, policy, acquisition, and professional development of all Sailors.



“The RTM is an avenue for subject matter experts across the globe to work together and provide valuable information to Sailors on what we do and why we do it,” shared CIWT’s Chief Cryptologic Technician (Networks) Cecilia Medina. “The goal of this update was to tie in the foundational knowledge learned during the Joint Cyber Analysis Course with operational information to align it with our rating structure and equip our CTNs with a better understanding of the different aspects of our rating.”



The updated RTMs will also help assist Navy leadership meet operational, readiness, policy, acquisition, and professional development requirements, while also assisting Sailors in learning at higher velocity.



“As the CTN rating continues to grow into a better defined role in the IW community, it is important that we provide Sailors with the most modern and up to date information pertaining to our rating,” said Chief Cryptologic Technician (Networks) Jared Johnson. Warfighting in the 21st century undoubtedly involves battling in an ever changing cyber environment. Therefore we too must continue to evolve and provide cyber warriors with the most current training and tools available to be prepared to build and maintain superiority in our domain.”



Sailors will be able to download the materials for offline study, or for review at home or while at-sea, but must have online connectivity in order to complete electronic assessments of the RTMs.



"Defining our role within the IW community is extremely important,” added Chief Cryptologic Technician (Networks) John Moleskey. “It requires the coming together of subject matter experts and focusing our collective knowledge and experiences to better prepare our Sailors for the battle that awaits in cyberspace. To build a training pipeline to get our Sailors ready to stand the cyber watch and protect not only our physical assets and information but the lives of theirs fellows Sailors and Marines. This RTM does exactly that by laying out the framework for our rate to follow and build a stronger and more intelligent force.”



All the RTM updates and modernization also directly support the chief of naval operations’ focus on warfighting, warfighter and future Navy.



“After two years of fleet feedback, the intelligence specialist rate training manual was accepted, Sept. 15, 2020 by CIWT’s N75,” said Jason Beck, a CIWT N72 training specialist. “COVID-19 and Hurricane Sally tried to disrupt this update but the fleet Sailors, CIWT subject matter experts, contract instructional designers, and CIWT civilians pushed through these distractors to complete a fully interactive rate training manual. Fifteen chapters of the rate training manual were reviewed and corrections and comments from the fleet were used in this update. Prior to this update there were references dating back to 1987. The developing contractor used his 21-years of experience as an IS and updated each chapter with current references, graphics, and content. The IS RTM is mentioned in the IS ratings advancement bibliographies and will be used at the next IS Advancement Exam Readiness Review.”



With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 22,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



