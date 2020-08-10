Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard joins search for 2 missing mariners off Kiribati

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2020

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Fisher 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    HONOLULU — The U.S. Coast Guard deployed an aircrew to aid Joint Rescue Coordination Center Fiji in searching for two missing mariners off the coast of Nonouti Island, Thursday.

    An Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules aircrew began conducting search patterns after adhering to Fiji Ministry of Health COVID-19 safety precautions.

    The mariners, missing since September, were last seen departing in a 15ft aluminum skiff from the south end of Nonouti Island for a 25-mile transit to Tabiteuea.

    “One of our largest challenges when conducting search and rescue missions in the Pacific is the shear size of the search area,” said Michael Cobb, command duty officer for JRCC. “Because of this challenge we often work closely with our partners in joint responses. It’s through coordination with local, regional, and international partners we are able to cover more ground and increase our chances of saving a life.”

    Coast Guard Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu watchstanders are working closely with Rescue Coordination Center Fiji to maximize search efforts.

    The weather on scene is winds of 20 mph and seas up to 4 feet.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2020
    Date Posted: 10.08.2020 22:19
    Story ID: 380616
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard joins search for 2 missing mariners off Kiribati, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Kiribati
    Honolulu
    Hercules C-130
    Air Station Barbers Point
    Fiji

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT