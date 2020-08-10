Inland Empire Tech Bridge Announces New Scholarship Opportunities for Local Students

The Inland Empire Tech Bridge has announced open application periods for three paid Navy internship and scholarship programs open to local Riverside and San Bernardino county high school and college students.



According to Inland Empire Tech Bridge Director Troy Clarke, the internships will give students experience in applying what they learn in school to solve real world science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) problems.



“These opportunities are an important component of the Inland Empire Tech Bridge objective,” he said. “They will directly help to nurture the STEM talent needed to drive advances in our regional innovation ecosystem.”



The programs can also be a stepping-stone for students looking for rewarding civilian careers. The following programs are currently accepting applications:



Naval Research Enterprise Internship Program (NREIP)

The NREIP is a 10-week undergraduate and graduate research internship opportunity at one of nearly 30 naval laboratories and warfare centers, including Naval Surface Warfare Center Corona Division in Norco, Calif., which anchors the Inland Empire Tech Bridge. Accepted students gain real world, hands-on experience and research skills while learning about the Navy and Marine Corps science and technology environment. Interested applicants can visit https://nreip.asee.org/ for full program details, including potential stipends and benefits. Applications will be accepted through Nov. 30.



Science, Mathematics and Research for Transformation (SMART) Program

The SMART program is a paid scholarship-for-service opportunity for students pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree in STEM disciplines. SMART participants can receive a full scholarship in addition to student stipends and begin a rewarding career upon graduation. Interested applicants can visit https://www.smartscholarship.org for full details, including information about stipend amounts and additional benefits. Applications will be accepted through Dec. 1.



Science and Engineering Apprenticeship Program (SEAP)

SEAP is an eight week, paid high school apprenticeship opportunity at one of a multitude of naval laboratories or warfare centers, including NSWC Corona. Students gain real world, hands-on experience and research skills while being introduced to the Navy and Marine Corps science and technology environment. Parents and interested high school students can visit https://seap.asee.org/ for full details and stipend amounts. Applications will be accepted through Nov. 30.



NSWC Corona STEM Program Manager Karon Myles is available to assist interested candidates who have questions about the programs or the application process. She can be contacted by email at karon.myles@navy.mil.



The Inland Empire Tech Bridge serves as a regional hub of innovation for the Navy in Norco and local partners in industry, academia, nonprofits and private capital to work together to find faster, better solutions to warfighter challenges.



NSWC Corona Division has served as the Navy's independent assessment agent since 1964. With more than 3,800 engineers, scientists and support personnel, Sailors and contractors, NSWC Corona is located in Norco, California, with detachments in Fallbrook and Seal Beach and personnel in 14 additional locations. The Naval Sea Systems Command field activity provides transparency for warfighting readiness through data analytics and assessment, engineers the fleet’s Live Virtual Constructive training environment, and assures the accuracy of measurements as the engineering advisor for the Navy and Marine Corps metrology and calibration programs.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.08.2020 Date Posted: 10.08.2020 17:10 Story ID: 380603 Location: CORONA, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Inland Empire Tech Bridge Announces New Scholarship Opportunities for Local Students, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.