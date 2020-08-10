Corps to Host Ribbon Cutting at Lick Run Streambank Protection Project

PITTSBURGH –The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is hosting a ribbon-cutting celebrating the completion of the Lick Run Streambank Protection Project in Jefferson Hills, South Park Township, in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania.



WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m.



WHERE: Pleasant Hills Authority Wastewater Treatment Plant, 628 Cochran Mill Road, Jefferson Hills, PA 15025.



WHO: The event is open to the public.



WHAT: Ribbon Cutting ceremony celebrating the completion of the Streambank Protection Project along Lick Run.



WHY: The district, in partnership with Pleasant Hills Authority (PHA), contracted with the Aspen Construction Company to restore the streambank at Lick Run. The restoration project was designed to reduce erosion to the PHA Sewage Treatment Facility’s aeration tanks, influent pipeline, storage tanks and other infrastructure.



The project used a combination of riprap and precast concrete-modular block wall to address streambank erosion on the right descending bank of Lick Run. The contractors used various construction fabric, gravel and drainage material to ensure slope stability while reducing soil loss and lessening necessary maintenance caused by vegetation growth.



“Here at the district, we strive to be the first ones called when a municipality has a water resources problem and needs an expert solution. We provide a variety of services ranging from flood risk management to streambank protection to ecosystem restoration,” said Andrea Carson, project manager Pittsburgh District. “The ribbon-cutting allows us to celebrate completing this project and signifies another water resource challenge successfully tackled through partnership.”



The team completed the project under the Continuing Authorities Program, specifically Section 14 of the Flood Control Act of 1946. Section 14 authorizes the Army Corps of Engineers to partner with a non-federal sponsor to plan and construct emergency stream bank and shoreline protection for public facilities in danger of failing. Streambank failures can occur naturally by normal erosion. It is usually not caused by inadequate drainage, the facility itself, or operation of the facility.



District Background: Pittsburgh District’s 26,000 square miles include portions of western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, eastern Ohio, western Maryland and southwestern New York. Our jurisdiction includes more than 328 miles of navigable waterways, 23 navigation locks and dams, 16 multi-purpose reservoirs, 42 local flood protection projects and other projects to protect and enhance the nation’s water resources, infrastructure and environment.



For media inquiries, contact the Public Affairs Office at 412-395-7500 or email CELRP-PA@usace.army.mil.



Follow us on Social Media:

www.facebook.com/PittsburghUSACE

www.twitter.com/PittsburghUSACE

www.flickr.com/pittsburghcorps

www.linked.com/

-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.08.2020 Date Posted: 10.08.2020 16:54 Story ID: 380602 Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Corps to Host Ribbon Cutting at Lick Run Streambank Protection Project, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.