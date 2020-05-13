It’s Y’all’s Time

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Lance Murphy is the Superintendent F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team in charge of the enlisted side of the team.



In 2019, Murphy was given the chance to help stand up the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team at Hill Air Force Base, Utah.



“I didn’t hesitate to jump on this opportunity,” said Murphy. “I didn't know that I was going to be the one standing it up I thought I was going to be assisting somebody else to put this team together.”



After being selected as the superintendent, Murphy along with Capt. Kristin “BEO” Wolfe, F-35 Demonstration Team commander, and Tech Sgt. Tim Ericksen, F-35 Demonstration Team chief, conducted interviews, set up the ground performance, solidified the uniforms and completed all essentials for the team to get started.



Murphy is a critical team member in the startup process due to his previous experience on the Air Force’s premier demonstration team, the Thunderbirds.



“I was a prior Thunderbird and while I was there I held duty title of dedicated crew chief for Thunderbird 6, which was the highlight of my career to that point,” said Murphy.



The Thunderbirds are a demonstration team that has performance formation demonstrations around the world, they’re also considered to be the Air Force’s “ambassadors in blue”.



Murphy says his favorite part of the job was going out and talking to people about his experience with joining the military and continuing to serve and how he has impacted the lives of others.



Recently, Murphy was able to meet up and perform along side the Thunderbirds in Ocean City, Maryland as the F-35 Demo team superintendent.



“I was pretty happy to see them on the road,” said Murphy. “It was almost like I was back home. I know that I’m not with them anymore, but I will not forget my time with them.”



The Thunderbirds and the F-35 Demo are scheduled to perform together more and Murphy says he is looking forward to it.



“I’ll tell you that in the role I’m currently in right now I try to stay in the back and I want the guys and girls on the team now with us, I want them to get more involved,” said Murphy. “I’ve told them from day one ‘it’s our team but it’s y’all’s time. I’m here for y’all but it’s all about you guys.’”



Murphy says he enjoys watching the motivation his team has and the time they get to go out and interact with the crowd just like he once did.



“As a crew chief that spends everyday out on the ramp, you don’t get to see how much people actually appreciate what you do and respect you to until you are out there and the way they look at you and the way they see you,” said Murphy.



Murphy says that even though he loves his job and what he does, in his 30 years of service his one regret was not joining sooner.

date 2020-05-13