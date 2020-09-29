The Surgeon General of the Army and Commanding General for U.S. Army Medical Command (MEDCOM), Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle, and MEDCOM Command Sgt. Maj. Diamond Hough visited the U.S. Army Medical Department Activity-Fort Stewart, Sep. 28-29, to visit Soldiers and staff.



Over the course of their visit, the MEDCOM leadership hosted a professional development opportunity. The event was broadcasted live over Microsoft Teams to the MEDDAC staff, dental staff, and 3ID medical providers as a COVID-19 mitigation measure.



During the forum, Dingle and Hough spoke about priorities to promote ready and responsive health services, as well as force health protection to the Army and Joint Services. They shared a philosophy using professional leadership excellence and synergistic cohesiveness to secure those priorities.



Dingle said “as leaders, you are also coaches, mentors, and teachers, working to build a synergistic team…operating and rowing in the same direction."



The MEDCOM Command Sergeant Major emphasized a method individuals can help make things better. “As a professional, keep learning – keep developing.”



“We must understand what we do,” Hough said. “We must continue to educate ourselves. This just makes us better individually, as a group, and as a community.”



The MEDCOM leadership team also thanked the Soldiers and staff as they toured Winn ACH. They expressed their appreciation to the team for their support throughout the coronavirus pandemic.



The leaders participated in several off site tours and were introduced to the Marne Medical Simulation Training Center, the Soldier Recovery Unit, the installation Public Health Services, as well as Tuttle Army Health Clinic on Hunter Army Airfield.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2020 Date Posted: 10.08.2020 16:13 Story ID: 380581 Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Surgeon General of the Army, MEDCOM leadership, visits Winn ACH, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.