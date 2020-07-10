Physician Assistant Week honors 53 years of frontline medical service

Courtesy Photo | Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Physician Assistants and Physician Assistants...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Physician Assistants and Physician Assistants in-training are recognized in a ceremony October 6 here to thank them for providing the medical care that keeps the Fort Hood fighting force ready and resilient. see less | View Image Page

FORT HOOD, Texas—Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Physician Assistants and Physician Assistants in-training are recognized in a ceremony October 6 here to thank them for providing the medical care that keeps the Fort Hood fighting force ready and resilient.



The ceremony kicked off National Physician Assistant Week which is celebrated annually from October 6-12 as an opportunity to pay tribute to their hard work and dedication and to learn more about what Physician Assistants do.



The Physician Assistant profession was born October 6, 1967 when the first hospital corpsmen PAs graduated from Duke University. The profession continues to grow at a 10-year growth rate of 30%, per the U.S. Department of Labor in 2015.



The Army trains about 150-200 Soldiers annually through the Interservice Physician Assistant Program, the largest PA program in the nation, and according to U.S. News and World report, is in the top eight percent of all of the PA programs.



Students complete two phases of training and earn a Master of Physician Assistant Studies degree and receive a commission as a first lieutenant in the Army Medical Specialist Corps. Fort Hood has been a phase II training site for Physician Assistant students since the creation of the PA profession.



Upon graduation, physician assistants are assigned to battalion and division level units to serve as the primary medical provider to Soldiers and are responsible for unit medical readiness and training medics. They also can provide garrison healthcare to Soldiers, family members, and other beneficiaries.



Army PAs work in every medical specialty and subspecialty service--airborne, mechanized infantry, special operations or anywhere else medical care is needed on the front line. With their diverse military experience and background, PAs develop a strong bond with the Soldiers they serve with, hence the PA motto: “From the Line, For the Line.”



Read more about CRDAMC’s IPAP program here: www.crdamc.amedd.army.mil/med-ed/ipap.aspx.