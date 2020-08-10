NMCCL honored as BASES Hall of Fame Contributor

Onslow County Schools and The Jacksonville/Onslow Chamber of Commerce has awarded Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune with the Businesses Assisting Schools in Educating Students award for the 2019-2020 school year. The award is a demonstration of the continuous commitment NMCCL has for strong partnerships within the local community.



The BASES award, developed in 1992, has been an active program in the community for nearly 28 years. The essential element in the program is to foster strong partnerships between businesses, organizations, and county schools in order to build better opportunities for students. The award is presented annually to those organizations who have had a strong impact in the school community.



During the 2019-2020 school year, NMCCL was an active partner in Onslow County’s promotion of “Stop the Bleed.” “Stop the Bleed” is a public awareness campaign aimed at increasing survival rates by teaching, non-medical professionals how to provide care for life-threatening bleeding until an emergency responder arrives on the scene.



In conjunction with the Onslow County Emergency Medical Services, and the Onslow County Health Department, NMCCL Corpsmen and civilian employees were responsible for actively training students and staff members in eight Onslow County schools, and all school nurses.



Recognizing the importance of the relationship with the local community, now more than ever due to the COVID 19 pandemic, NMCCL continues to work with county and school officials. Some of the efforts include active participation in providing and developing mitigation and communication practices in the event of an outbreak. Numerous table top exercises have taken place in order to test response tactics to a potential outbreak at the schools. These efforts continue to provide resource sharing opportunities during the COVID 19 pandemic.

