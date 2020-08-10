Task Force Illini advises Ukrainian instructors on Tactical Operation Center operations

The TOC serves as the brain of modern military operations. Subordinate units pass information through their TOC all the way up to a command post, which then quickly and accurately informs the commander of any changes in the operational area. Timely and precise flow of information is critical for the commander to make decisions and control his or her units on a dynamic battlefield.

“I believe there is not one right answer for every question,” said U.S. Army Sgt. Maj Michael Alvis, Brigade Advisor Non-commissioned Officer in Charge (NCOIC) for Task Force Illini.

Alvis said the standard operating procedure can change from unit to unit and change based on the commander's discretion even after a routine is established. In that way it is important that TOC operations remain adaptive.

The classroom lent itself well to open discussion on the subject.

“Our instructor was very knowledgeable,” said Armed Forces Ukraine 1st. Lt. Viktor Khvyl, a Combat Training Center-Yavoriv simulation center instructor.

Khvyl, who recently returned from training in Germany, led some spirited discussions and provided clarification to his countrymen in attendance.

The TOC operations class will prepare the Armed Forces Ukraine instructors assigned to CTC-Y for the rotational unit that will train here later this year. The 58th Separate Motorifle Brigade will be evaluated on TOC operations and many other critical battlefield skills.

“It will be interesting to see if they try a new technique or if they stick with their system,” said Alvis.

Alvis said the fluid nature of the TOC leaves a lot of room for adaptation. As long as rotational units are gathering and disseminating information properly there are many ways to accomplish the same goal.

Task Force Illini is the command element of Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine, which is responsible for training, advising and mentoring the Ukrainian cadre at Combat Training Center-Yavoriv, Ukraine in order to improve Armed Forces Ukraine’s training capacity and defense capabilities.

