Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Airmen behind the cameras

    Missouri Homeland Response Force conducts medical training.

    Photo By Airman Janae Masoner | U.S Air Force Staff Sgt. Audrey Chappell, a public affairs specialist, assigned to the...... read more read more

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2020

    Story by 2nd Lt. Adam Miller 

    139th Airlift Wing

    During the COVID-19 pandemic across Missouri, the 139th Airlift Wing held true to their motto “Always Ready, Ever Willing”. Airmen all across the base stepped up to help communities around the state.

    These airmen left their families, friends, and jobs behind to answer the call for the oath they took when they enlisted: “To protect and defend the state of Missouri”.

    Oftentimes when a unit at the 139th mobilizes, the public affairs team is there. Through thick and thin, this team is there to document and tell the wing’s story.

    When the Missouri National Guard was tasked to open and operate an alternate care site in St. Louis, Staff Sgt. Audrey Chappell, a public affairs specialist, mobilized with the 139th’s medics. She was able to document and tell the story of how the Missouri National Guard is ready to respond and tackle any mission they are tasked with.

    “I got to see our medics problem-solve in an uncertain environment and care for our citizens that were in need. I saw our base volunteers packing and handing out food and the smiles from the people who needed a little help,” said Chappell. “I am grateful that I got the opportunity to capture these efforts.”

    Within two weeks of graduating from the Defense Information School, the public affairs technical school, Senior Airman Andy Rivera was mobilized to capture and document imagery of Missouri National Guard COVID testing sites all around western Missouri.

    “It’s fascinating to see the relationship Missourians and the guard have. The civilian response has been overwhelmingly positive, they’re thankful and super appreciative of all we’ve been doing,” said Rivera. “I’m thankful to be a part of an entity that is there for the safety and well-being of its citizens.”

    The 139th AW Public Affairs team covered more than 40 different missions, led by two different task forces, covering the western region of Missouri. These missions included COVID testing, food bank and school lunch distribution over a four month period.

    “The 139th Public Affairs team had a tall order to fill with the missions running concurrently around Missouri.” said Maj. Rhonda Brown, the wing’s chief of public affairs. “The team stepped up and completed all tasks without fail. As always, we were ready to answer the call when the state and our commanders needed us.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2020
    Date Posted: 10.08.2020 10:32
    Story ID: 380544
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MO, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Airmen behind the cameras, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Missouri
    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    public affairs
    humanitarian
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    St. Joseph
    139th AW
    covid19nationalguard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT