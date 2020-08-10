Fort Jackson range officer named IMCOM ‘stalwart’

Todd Shepherd, range officer with U.S. Army Garrison Fort Jackson was selected from garrisons worldwide for the 2019 U.S. Army Installation Management Command Stalwart Award.



According to IMCOM, the award recognizes employees who distinguish themselves amongst their peers and leaders as outstanding IMCOM civilians and exceed the call of duty to achieve the Army and IMCOM objectives.



“Thank you for your tremendous leadership and the significant impact you've had while building and leading a tremendous Range Operations team,” said Fort Jackson Garrison Commander, Col. John “Wes” Hankins, in an email. “The tremendous work resulting in significant range improvements and support to training have been recognized frequently by the Fort Jackson organizations that leverage them, and now by IMCOM.”



During the last fiscal year, Shepherd and his team were able to improve four qualification ranges with new and updated target control systems; rebuild Range Operations Control Areas buildings on three ranges; update and prepare the installation’s qualification ranges for the Army’s newest marksmanship technology; and ensure range facilities were constructed to provide safety and protection for Soldiers during severe weather.



Shepherd humbly credited his fellow workers for helping him win the award.



“My department/office is full of great employees who I enjoy being around, we all work together well, and we all share the same goal of providing our new Soldiers the best facilities to train on and they deserve,” Shepherd said. “If not for them (the range control team) and their hard work, none of this recognition would be possible and I thank each and every one of them.”



Shepherd has been the installation’s range control officer since June 2018. He contributes his success to enjoying his job, team and effectively communicating the needs of the installations to higher headquarters.



“I truly enjoy coming to work every morning because I feel this was my dream position and I still thank my leadership today for hiring me,” Shepherd said.



The Stalwart Awards presentation will be conducted during the Nov. 16-20 Garrison Commander’s Conference.

