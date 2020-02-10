Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    KFOR RC-E conducts joint demolition, observes KSF EOD certification

    KFOR RC-E conducts joint demolition, observes KSF EOD certification

    Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Melisa Washington | Kosovo Security Force Sgt. 1st Class Besart Berisha, an explosive ordnance disposal...... read more read more

    PRISTINA, KOSOVO

    10.02.2020

    Courtesy Story

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Explosive ordnance disposal Soldiers from Kosovo Force Regional Command-East and Kosovo Security Force conducted joint demolition operations and EOD certification for eight cadets on Harilaq Demolition Range outside of Pristina, Kosovo Oct. 1-2, 2020.

    KFOR Regional Command-East’s Task Force EOD, organic to 720th EOD out of Baumholder, Germany, provided assistance and oversight for the KSF-led demolition and certification.

    “Although the certification and demolition is being run autonomously by KSF, it is still the mandate of KFOR to remove unexploded ordnance from Kosovo,” said 1st Lt. Michael Villahermosa, commander of Task Force EOD. “The munitions being disposed of today are UXO and it is our responsibility to ensure they are disposed of.”

    Under the supervision of their highly-experienced instructors, KSF EOD cadets disposed of 16 unexploded ordnance munitions ranging from hand grenades to mortar rounds, remnants from past conflicts in the region.

    EOD certifications are vital for KSF in order to grow their force and maintain their capabilities to provide freedom of movement for the people in Kosovo.

    Kosovo Security Forces EOD instructor 1st Lt. Petrit Loxha said “This gives [the cadets] more experience and gives them the confidence to perform demolition.”

    Villahermosa and Loxha originally met during a training exercise for KFOR 26. Loxha said the two organizations have had a seamless relationship since the beginning.

    “We got together pretty naturally and we have enjoyed the companionship,” said Loxha. “KFOR has been very helpful with the joint planning and being present to assistant instruct if needed.”

    During the 27th rotation of Regional Command-East, KSF and KFOR RC-E responded to over 90 unexploded ordnance calls and conducted three joint demolitions. KSF EOD serves as the primary response for unexploded ordnance throughout Kosovo.

    “This demolition highlights the capabilities and independence of the KSF EOD when it comes to growing their own ranks,” said Villahermosa. “Every time that KFOR and KSF can remove a UXO from the environment, it ensures the safety of the people living here.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2020
    Date Posted: 10.08.2020 06:34
    Story ID: 380524
    Location: PRISTINA, ZZ 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR RC-E conducts joint demolition, observes KSF EOD certification, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    NATO
    KFOR
    Kosovo Force
    Kosovo Security Force
    KSF
    demolition
    munitions
    TXARNG
    Texas Army National Guard
    Kosovo
    EOD
    explosive ordnance disposal
    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
    720th EOD
    Pristina
    USArmyEurope
    WeAreNATO
    KFOR27
    100thMPAD
    41stIBCT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT