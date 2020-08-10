Camp Lemonnier observes Fire Prevention Week

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Colin Sens | CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti - Camp Lemonnier Fire and Emergency Services Department...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Colin Sens | CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti - Camp Lemonnier Fire and Emergency Services Department member Steve Pena, assistance chief of fire prevention (left), presents a display item to Information System Technician 2nd Class Jon Amos (right), from Inglewood, Calif., assigned to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, as part of a Fire Prevention Week (FPW) event in front of the Dorie Miller Galley on base, Oct. 6, 2020. FPW is an annual event observed across the U.S. and Canada as well as on military bases worldwide to promote fire safety awareness. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy Photo Illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Colin Sens) see less | View Image Page

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – The Camp Lemonnier Fire and Emergency Services Department kicked off Fire Prevention Week (FPW), on base, Oct. 4, 2020. FPW is an annual event observed across the U.S. and Canada as well as on U.S. military bases worldwide to promote fire safety awareness.



According to the National Fire Protection Association, FPW is observed during the week of Oct. 9, in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire, which began on Oct. 8, 1871, and caused devastating damage. In 1925, President Calvin Coolidge proclaimed FPW a national observance, making it the longest-running public health observance in the U.S. This year’s event takes place Oct. 4-10, with this year’s focus being on “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!”.



Camp Lemonnier Assistant Fire Chief, Steve Farnelli, explained the goal of FPW here at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), is to bring awareness to CLDJ residents about fire safety and prevention.



“At CLDJ, the most common fires are electrical,” said Farnelli. “Prevention starts with being mindful of electrical appliances, daisy chains, overloading circuits and transformers.”



Farnelli encourages CLDJ members to stop by the Dorie Miller Galley today, Oct. 8, to view the static display of items that have caused fires in the past at CLDJ.



CLDJ Emergency Management Officer, Lt. Cmdr. David Johnston, said FPW is the perfect time for CLDJ residents to become more knowledgeable about fire safety.



“Fire prevention is everyone’s responsibility,” said Johnston. “I encourage everyone to take part in Fire Prevention Week by looking at the displays, learning from the fire department and becoming more aware of how we can all prevent fires.”



CLDJ residents must report all fires as soon as possible. For emergencies, call DSN: 911 or, for cell phones, call 21-359-056. For non-emergencies, CLDJ residents can call DSN: 824-2428.



Camp Lemonnier provides, operates and sustains superior service in support of combat readiness and security of ships, aircraft, detachments and personnel for regional and combatant command requirements, enabling operations and providing stability in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-African Nations relations.