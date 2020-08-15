104th Training Division (Leader Training) Holds CSM Change of Responsibility

By 1st Lt. Sabra Adkins

2nd Brigade, 104th Division (LT)



Brig. Gen. Rodney J. Fischer, commanding general of the 104th, headquartered at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, provided special remarks and welcomed members of the Pierce and Phipps families and personnel from the Division who were able to witness the ceremony virtually.



Fischer praised Phipps for his dedication and contribution while serving as command sergeant major.



"It's an honor to stand here today as the new Division Commander for this milestone in your career,” he said.



Phipps thanked his family, Soldiers and leaders for supporting him during his time as command sergeant major.



“It’s not about me, it’s about the Soldiers I had the honor to lead along the way. Without them I wouldn’t be here,” he said. “Without my family’s support and sacrifice, I wouldn’t be here.”



Pierce, in his remarks as incoming command sergeant major, thanked Phipps for his guidance during transition to his new job.



"It’s been an honor to serve with him and to know him the last eight years," he said.



The 104th Division (LT) provides leader training support to United States Army Cadet Command (USACC), United States Army Military Academy (USMA), and to select Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) Universities across the nation to build future leaders for the Army. The unit adapted from its activation in 1921 and its combat days as an infantry division in northern Europe during World War II. Just as the unit adapted through mission changes, its Soldiers found ways to achieve their own mission success in the COVID environment.

